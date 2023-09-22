Current Affairs Quiz: 22 September 2023-PM Kisan AI-Chatbot

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as PM Kisan AI-Chatbot etc.

1. Which Indian wrestler won the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championship 2023?

(a) Vinesh Phogat

(b) Antim Panghal

(c) Meenu Kumari

(d) Priya Bhanot

2. Who has been named as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute?

(a) R Madhavan

(b) Shekhar Kapur

(c) Allu Arjun

(d) Suresh Gopi

3. Who launched PM Kisan AI-Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra)?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) Anurag Thakur

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Kailash Chaudhary

4. Which Indian-origin author's novel 'Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Chetna Maru

(c) Preeti Batham

(d) Kritika Kher

5. Which country has signed a contract with India's IRCON International Limited to develop the signaling system of railways?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Nepal

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Bhutan

6. With which country will the Indian Army participate in the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2023'?

(a) USA

(b) France

(c) Germany

(d) Turkiye

7. Asian Development Bank has announced allocation of how many million US dollars to Afghanistan?

(a) 400 million

(b) 600 million

(c) 800 million

(d) 1000 million

Answer:-

1. (b) Antim Panghal

India's young wrestler Antim Panghal won the bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category in the ongoing World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia. With this he also achieved the quota for Paris Olympics 2024. In the final Panghal defeated two-time European champion Emma Jona Denise Malmgren. This is India's first medal in this tournament.

2. (d) Suresh Gopi

Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi has been named as the chairman of the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and chairman of its governing council. Gopi, is a National Award winning actor and Rajya Sabha MP. SRFTI is a film and television institute.

3. (d) Kailash Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary launched PM Kisan AI-Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra) in New Delhi. The AI ​​chatbot will provide information about the schemes of the ministry as well as help in resolving complaints. This is the first AI chatbot integrated with any major flagship scheme of the Central Government.

4. (b) Chetna Maru

Indian-origin British writer Chetna Maru's first novel 'Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023. For the first time in eight years, male writers have also been included in this list. The winner of the Booker Prize 2023 will be announced on 26 November. Last year, this award was given to Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka's book 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'.

5. (c) Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Transport and Highways of Sri Lanka has signed a contract with India's IRCON International Limited for the design, testing and commissioning of signaling systems with Sri Lanka Railways. This deal has been done for 14.90 million US dollars. IRCON started its operations in Sri Lanka in March 2009 and has completed various projects.

6. (a) USA

The Indian Army will participate in the 19th edition of the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2023' with the United States. This joint exercise will take place from 25 September to 8 October in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. A total of 350 Indian soldiers will participate in this exercise under the leadership of a Brigadier.

7. (a) 400 Million

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced the allocation of US $ 400 million for welfare work with a special focus on women and girls in Afghanistan. The United Nations will monitor this financial assistance. Under this, the World Food Program (WFP) will receive a grant of USD100 million for food security related work.

Also read:

How many gold medals has India won so far in the history of Asian Games?