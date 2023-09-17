Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 11 September to 17 September 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Asia Cup 2023, world's highest fighter airfield, US Open 2023, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana and others.

1. Who has become the Indian bowler who has taken the most wickets in the Asia Cup?

(a) Kuldeep Yadav

(b) Ravindra Jadeja

(c) Jasprit Bumrah

(d) Mohammad Siraj

2. Who won the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Bihar

3. Where is the world's highest fighter airfield being developed?

(a) Srinagar

(b) Baku

(c) Kathmandu

(d) Ladakh

4. Which player won the men's singles title at Indonesia Masters 2023?

(a) Kiran George

(b) Lakshya Sen

(c) Koo Takahashi

(d) Priyanshu Rawat

5. Who won the US Open 2023 women's singles title?

(a) Arina Sabalenka

(b) Erin Routliff

(c) Coco Gauff

(d) Gabriela Dabrowski

6. How many scientists have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2022?

(a) 10

(b) 11

(c) 12

(d) 13

7. Which association has been inducted as a permanent member during the New Delhi G20 summit?

(a) ASEAN

(b) African Union

(c) SAARC

(d) OPEC

8. To which country has India handed over the presidency of G20 during the New Delhi G20 summit?

(a) Indonesia

(b) USA

(c) Japan

(d) Brazil

9. Who has become the fastest Indian spinner to take 150 wickets in One Day International cricket?

(a) Yajuvendra Chahal

(b) Ravichandran Ashwin

(c) Shardul Thakur

(d) Kuldeep Yadav

10. The Union Cabinet has recently approved the extension of which scheme?

(a) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

(b) Har Ghar Jal Yojana

(c) Jan Dhan Yojana

(d) PM Kisan Yojana

Answer:-

1. (b) Ravindra Jadeja

Indian team's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a new record in Asia Cup 2023. Jadeja has become the highest wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup. In this matter he has left behind former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan. Talking about the ODI format of Asia Cup, the record of taking most wickets is in the name of Sri Lanka's legendary former player Muttiah Muralitharan (30 wickets). Ravindra Jadeja has taken 24 wickets in the Asia Cup.

2. (a) Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023 with a resounding win over Karnataka with a final score of 31-10. The 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023 was organized by The Indian Rugby Football Union, the governing body of rugby in India. Bihar team stood third in this competition.

3. (d) Ladakh

India is building the world's highest fighter airfield at Nyoma in Ladakh. This airfield, being prepared by the Border Road Organization, is located in eastern Ladakh, which is an important location to compete with China. This project is being prepared at a cost of Rs 218 crore. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has launched more than 90 infrastructure projects in Samba, Jammu.

4. (a) Kiran George

Indian badminton player Kiran George has won the men's singles title in Indonesia Masters 2023. Kiran George, ranked 50th in badminton rankings, defeated Ku Takahashi of Japan. Kiran George had won the Odisha Open title last year by defeating Priyanshu Rawat in the final. Kiran George was the only Indian to reach the final of Indonesia Masters 2023.

5. (c) Coco Gauff

19-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff has won the US Open 2023 women's singles title. She won this title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final. This is Gauff's first Grand Slam title. After losing the first set, he made a brilliant comeback and won the final.

6. (c) 12

12 scientists have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2022. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar is the top annual award in the field of science. 12 scientists will be awarded awards in seven categories. Dr.N. CSIR Director General Kalaiselvi met Union Science and Technology Minister Dr. The awards for the year 2022 were announced in the presence of Jitendra Singh. Named after Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the first director of CSIR, the awards are given in seven scientific disciplines – Physics, Biology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, Chemistry and Earth Sciences.

7. (b) African Union

The African Union has been included as a new permanent member in the G20 summit held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. With this, now there are 19 countries and two unions (European Union and African Union) in this group. President of the African Union Azali Assoumani attended the conference and took membership. The African Union is a continental union which includes 55 countries of the African continent. It was established in 1999.

8. (d) Brazil

During the New Delhi G20 summit, PM Modi has handed over the responsibility of the next presidency of the G20 to Brazil. PM Modi handed over the formal responsibility of the post of President to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and promised all possible help. On December 1 last year, India took over the chairmanship of G-20 from Indonesia, which was the chairperson at that time. India will remain the President of G20 till 30 November.

9. (d) Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has become the fastest Indian spinner to take 150 wickets in One Day International cricket. Now in 88 ODI matches, Kuldeep has 150 wickets at an average of 25.64. Kuldeep's best bowling performance is 6/25. He has taken four wickets seven times and five wickets twice for India in ODIs.

10. (a) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to release 75 lakh LPG connections in three years from the financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26. With the provision of 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections, the total number of beneficiaries of this scheme will increase to 10.35 crore. This scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016.

