Current Affairs Quiz: 15 September 2023- National Engineers Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as National Engineers Day etc.

1. In which state will the fourth edition of the World Trade Expo be organized?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Bihar

2. In which state the mobile application app 'Sarpanch Samvad' was unveiled?

(a) Bihar

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Assam

(d) Haryana

3. To which country has China recently appointed its ambassador?

(a) North Korea

(b) Afghanistan

(c) Pakistan

(d) Myanmar

4. The Union Cabinet has recently approved the extension of which scheme?

(a) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

(b) Har Ghar Jal Yojana

(c) Jan Dhan Yojana

(d) PM Kisan Yojana

5. When is International Democracy Day celebrated every year?

(a) 13 September

(b) 14 September

(c) 15 September

(d) 16 September

6. When is National Engineers Day celebrated every year?

(a) 14 September

(b) 15 September

(c) 16 September

(d) 17 September

Answer:-

1. (a) Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the fourth edition of the World Trade Expo 2023. It is India's largest trade platform to assist global trade relations especially for MSMEs. The expo will be organized on 3-4 October 2023 at the World Trade Center, Mumbai. This event will be jointly organized by the World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI).

2. (c) Assam

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria unveiled 'Sarpanch Samvad', a mobile application of Quality Council of India (QCI) at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. QCI has launched Sarpanch Samvad Abhiyaan as an initiative aimed at connecting approximately 2.5 lakh Sarpanches across India acting as a holistic platform for networking, knowledge dissemination and collaboration.

3. (b) Afghanistan

China has recently appointed its new ambassador to Afghanistan. Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Jing met Taliban-appointed acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces after 20 years of war.

4. (a) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to release 75 lakh LPG connections in three years from the financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26. With the provision of 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections, the total number of beneficiaries of this scheme will increase to 10.35 crore. This scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016.

5. (c) 15 September

International Day of Democracy is celebrated across the world on 15 September. It was implemented through a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the year 2007. International Democracy Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 2008.

6. (b) 15 September

National Engineers' Day in India is celebrated every year on 15 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of the famous Indian engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The theme of National Engineers Day 2023 is 'Engineering for a sustainable future'.

