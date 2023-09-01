Current Affairs One Liners: September 01 2023- Aditya-L1 Mission

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'One Nation One Election', Aditya-L1 Mission, Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023 etc.

1. The Central Government has constituted a committee on 'One Nation One Election', who has been made its chairman- Former President Ramnath Kovind

2. Which medal did Neeraj Chopra win in the Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023 – Silver

3. On which day ISRO is going to launch the Aditya-L1 mission - 2 September 2023

4. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of Finance Industry Development Council – Umesh Revankar

5. In which state recently Griha Lakshmi Yojana has been started for women – Karnataka

6. Which country will host the first edition of the Global India AI 2023 conference – India

7. In Assam, the longest flyover of the state was inaugurated, its length is- 2.63 km.

8. Who has taken over as Principal Director General of All India Radio and NSD – Dr. Vasudha Gupta

9. Unit-3 of the country's largest indigenous 700 MW Electric Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant has started with full capacity, in which state is it - Gujarat

