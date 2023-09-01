Current Affairs Quiz: 01 September 2023- Zurich Diamond League Championship

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Diamond League etc.

1. Which medal did Neeraj Chopra win in the Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023?

(a) Gold

(b) Silver

(c) Bronze

(d) No medal

2. Who has been appointed as the first woman Chairman and CEO of Railway Board?

(a) Samiksha Singh

(b) Jaya Verma Sinha

(c) Jayanthi Sharma

(d) Hemlata Kushwaha

3. Who has taken over as Principal Director General of All India Radio and NSD?

(a) Dr. Vasudha Gupta

(b) Meenakshi Lekhi

(c) Abhirup Sharma

(d) Ramesh Singh

4. In Assam, the longest flyover of the state was inaugurated, what is its length?

(a) 2.00 km

(b) 2.15 kms

(c) 2.63 kilometer

(d) 3.00 km

5. Which country will host the first edition of the Global India AI 2023 conference?

(a) India

(b) Germany

(c) Japan

(d) France

6. In which state has the Griha Lakshmi scheme for women been launched recently?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Karnataka

(d) Assam

7. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council?

(a) Umesh Revankar

(b) Rajiv Kumar

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Ravi Malhotra

Answer:-

1. (b) Silver

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League final. The final of this league will be held next month in Eugene, USA on 16 and 17 September. Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023 with a best throw of 85.71m. Jakub Wadlech of the Czech Republic secured the first position with 85.86m. At the same time, Germany's Julian Weber finished third with a throw of 85.04 metres. Neeraj Chopra's best throw is 89.94 metres, which is a national record.

2. (b) Jaya Verma Sinha

The Central Government has appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. She will replace Anil Kumar Lahoti at this position. Railway Board is the apex decision making body in Railways. Jaya Verma Sinha has been an alumnus of Allahabad University. Jaya joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. Jaya Verma Sinha has also worked as Chief Commercial Manager in South Eastern Railway.

3. (a) Dr. Vasudha Gupta

A senior officer of the 1989 batch of the Indian Information Service, Dr. Vasudha Gupta has taken over as Principal Director General of All India Radio and News Services Division (NSD). Prior to this, she was working on the post of Director General in All India Radio. He has also served as the Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB).

4. (c) 2.63 kilometer

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the longest flyover in the state, which has been named Nilachal flyover after the Nilachal hills. Its total length is 2.63 kilometers and it has been built from Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Gate in Guwahati. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹420.75 crore and was built in a period of 35 months.

5. (a) India

India will host the first edition of the Global India AI 2023 conference in October this year. It is a good platform for AI applications in next-generation learning, artificial intelligence models, electric vehicles and computing systems. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has given this information.

6. (c) Karnataka

The state government of Karnataka has launched a social welfare scheme for women - Griha Lakshmi Yojana - in Mysore. Under this, the female head of a family will get Rs 2,000 per month from the government. The registration for Griha Lakshmi Yojana started from 19th July.

7. (a) Umesh Revankar

The Managing Committee of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has appointed Umesh Revankar as the new Chairman of FIDC. He is currently working as the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance Limited. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joined the Shriram Group in 1987.

Also read:

Aditya-L 1 Mission questions and answers

All about One Nation, One Election