Current Affairs Quiz: 12 September 2023- World's highest fighter airfield

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as World's highest fighter airfield etc.

1. Where is the world's highest fighter airfield being developed?

(a) Srinagar

(b) Baku

(c) Kathmandu

(d) Ladakh

2. Which player has completed the fastest 13000 runs in One Day International cricket?

(a) Babar Azam

(b) Steve Smith

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) David Warner

3. With whom has NTPC Green Energy Limited signed an agreement for the Green Hydrogen Project?

(a) Nayara Energy

(b) Tata Green

(c) Adani Green

(d) none of these

4. Who launched the 'One Week One Lab' program in New Delhi?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) S Jai Shankar

(c) Dr. Jitendra Singh

(d) Anurag Thakur

5. With whom has NABARD signed an agreement to promote data-driven innovation?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) C-DAC

(c) Meta

(d) UNDP India

6. Which player won the men's singles title at Indonesia Masters 2023?

(a) Kiran George

(b) Lakshya Sen

(c) Koo Takahashi

(d) Priyanshu Rawat

7. Who has become the third spinner of England to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket?

(a) Adil Rashid

(b) Adam Zampa

(c) Moeen Ali

(d) Sam Curran

Answer:-

1. (d) Ladakh

India is building the world's highest fighter airfield at Nyoma in Ladakh. This airfield, being prepared by the Border Road Organization, is located in eastern Ladakh, which is an important location to compete with China. This project is being prepared at a cost of Rs 218 crore. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has launched more than 90 infrastructure projects in Samba, Jammu.

2. (c) Virat Kohli

India's star batsman Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to complete 13000 runs in One Day International cricket. Kohli achieved this milestone in just 267 innings. Kohli has become the fifth batsman in the world to score 13,000 ODI runs. Along with this, Virat Kohli also scored his 47th ODI century. Kohli is just two centuries away from equaling Sachin's record of ODI centuries. Before this, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene have achieved this position.

3. (a) Nayara Energy

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has signed an MoU with downstream energy company Nayara Energy. The objective of this agreement is to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy sector. This agreement is in line with PM Modi's vision of self-reliant India. Nayara Energy is an international downstream company with strong capabilities in hydrocarbons from refining to retail.

4. (c) Dr. Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched One Week One Lab program in New Delhi. Under this program, the achievements of 37 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research laboratories spread across the country will be showcased.

5. (d) UNDP India

NABARD has partnered with UNDP India to promote data-driven innovation in agriculture. NABARD and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced this in a joint statement. It aims to improve the livelihoods of small farmers by sharing open-source data. NABARD is an apex body for the overall regulation of regional rural banks and apex co-operative banks in India. It was established in 1982.

6. (a) Kiran George

Indian badminton player Kiran George has won the men's singles title in Indonesia Masters 2023. Kiran George, ranked 50th in badminton rankings, defeated Ku Takahashi of Japan. Kiran George had won the Odisha Open title last year by defeating Priyanshu Rawat in the final. Kiran George was the only Indian to reach the final of Indonesia Masters 2023.

7. (c) Moeen Ali

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali has become the third spinner of England to complete 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Moeen achieved this milestone during England's second ODI against New Zealand in Southampton. Moeen Ali has taken 101 wickets in ODIs at an average of 49.20. Fast bowler James Anderson, who took 269 wickets in 194 matches, is England's most successful ODI bowler so far.

Also read:

World's highest fighter airfield