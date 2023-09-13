Current Affairs One Liners: September 13 2023-5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asia Cup 2023, 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023, G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting etc.

1. The Union Cabinet has approved foreign investment up to how many crores of rupees in Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited - 9589 crores

2. Who has become the Indian bowler who has taken the most wickets in Asia Cup - Ravindra Jadeja

3. Who won the title of 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023- Maharashtra

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 13 September 2023

4. Who has become the fastest Indian spinner to take 150 wickets in One Day International cricket - Kuldeep Yadav

5. Where is the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting being held – Varanasi

6. Odisha government has announced to provide financial assistance worth how many rupees to the athletes of the state participating in the upcoming Asian Games- 10 lakh

7. Which aircraft manufacturer has started delivery of C295 transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force- Airbus

Also read:

Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup history

IBPS PO Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz