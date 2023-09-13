Current Affairs Quiz: 13 September 2023-Asia Cup 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Asia Cup 2023 etc.

1. Who has become the Indian bowler who has taken the most wickets in the Asia Cup?

(a) Kuldeep Yadav

(b) Ravindra Jadeja

(c) Jasprit Bumrah

(d) Mohammad Siraj

2. Odisha government has announced to provide financial assistance of how much rupees to the athletes of the state participating in the upcoming Asian Games?

(a) 10 lakhs

(b) 20 lakhs

(c) 30 lakhs

(d) 40 lakhs

3. Which aircraft manufacturer has started delivery of C295 transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force?

(a) Lockheed Martin

(b) Airbus

(c) Dassault Aviation

(d) Boeing

4. Where is the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting being held?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Jaipur

(c) Patna

(d) Nainital

5. Who has become the fastest Indian spinner to take 150 wickets in One Day International cricket?

(a) Yajuvendra Chahal

(b) Ravichandran Ashwin

(c) Shardul Thakur

(d) Kuldeep Yadav

6. Who won the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Bihar

Answer:-

1. (b) Ravindra Jadeja

Indian team's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a new record in Asia Cup 2023. Jadeja has become the highest wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup. In this matter he has left behind former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan. Talking about the ODI format of Asia Cup, the record of taking most wickets is in the name of Sri Lanka's legendary former player Muttiah Muralitharan (30 wickets). Ravindra Jadeja has taken 24 wickets in the Asia Cup.

2. (a) 10 lakhs

The Odisha government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each of the 13 athletes from the state participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Its purpose is to help in training for the games to be held from 23 September to 8 October.

3. (b) Airbus

Airbus Defense and Space on Wednesday handed over the first of 56 C295 transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force, beginning the delivery of the aircraft under the Rs 21,935 crore project. This aircraft was handed over to Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary in the Spanish city of Seville.

4. (a) Varanasi

The G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting is being organized in Varanasi. 80 representatives from 20 countries are participating in this meeting. An outline of three priority areas has been prepared for this meeting. Recently the G20 summit was held in Delhi. In this conference, African Union has been included in the group as a new member.

5. (d) Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has become the fastest Indian spinner to take 150 wickets in One Day International cricket. Now in 88 ODI matches, Kuldeep has 150 wickets at an average of 25.64. Kuldeep's best bowling performance is 6/25. He has taken four wickets seven times and five wickets twice for India in ODIs.

6. (a) Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023 with a resounding win over Karnataka with a final score of 31-10. The 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023 was organized by The Indian Rugby Football Union, the governing body of rugby in India. Bihar team stood third in this competition.

