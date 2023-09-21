Current Affairs One Liners: September 21 2023-International Day of Peace

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as International Day of Peace, Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar etc.

1. Who has been chosen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India as the official partner for the domestic and international seasons – SBI Life

2. Who has taken charge as Director (Power) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited- Tajinder Gupta

3. When is International Day of Peace celebrated every year – 21 September

4. Who inaugurated the first International Trade Show of Uttar Pradesh- Draupadi Murmu

5. Simbex exercise is being organized between India and the Navy of which country – Singapore

6. The Indian government has recently suspended the visa service for the citizens of which country – Canada

7. In how many categories has the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar been announced - 04

8. What is the theme of International Day of Peace 2023- "Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals"

