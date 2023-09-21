Current Affairs Quiz: 21 September 2023- Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar etc.

1. Who has been chosen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India as the official partner for the domestic and international seasons?

(a) Airtel India

(b) Tata Power

(c) Tech Mahindra

(d) SBI Life

2. Who has taken charge as Director (Power) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited?

(a) Vishal Sinha

(b) Tajinder Gupta

(c) Ajay Mehta

(d) Arindam Bagchi

3. When is International Day of Peace celebrated every year?

(a) 19 September

(b) 20 September

(c) 21 September

(d) 22 September

4. In how many categories has the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskarbeen announced?

(a) 03

(b) 04

(c) 05

(d) 06

5. The Government of India has recently suspended the visa service for the citizens of which country?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Turkiye

(c) Ukraine

(d) Canada

6. SIMBEX Exercise is being organized between the Navy of India and which country?

(a) Singapore

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) France

(d) Russia

7. Who inaugurated the first International Trade Show of Uttar Pradesh?

(a) Draupadi Murmu

(b) Narendra Modi

(c) Amit Shah

(d) Yogi Adityanath

Answer:-

1. (d) SBI Life

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced SBI Life as one of the official partners of BCCI for the domestic and international seasons 2023-2026. SBI Life has signed a 3-year agreement with BCCI and their partnership will begin with the three-match ODI series against Australia starting on September 22.

2. (b) Tajinder Gupta

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said that Tajinder Gupta has taken charge as Director (Power). Tajinder Gupta has studied Instrumentation and Control Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences Pilani. Tajinder Gupta was the Chief General Manager at NTPC Limited before joining BHEL.

3. (c) 21 September

International Day of Peace is celebrated across the world every year on 21 September. This day has been established by the United Nations General Assembly. Its objective is to strengthen the ideals of peace and promote the culture of non-violence and ceasefire throughout the world. The theme of International Day of Peace 2023 is "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals".

4. (b) 04

The Government of India has prepared a new set of national awards in the field of science, technology and innovation on the lines of Padma Awards, which has been named Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar. These awards will be given to scientists under four categories Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar and Vigyan Team. National Science Awards will be given every year for significant contributions in 13 fields.

5. (d) Canada

The Indian government has suspended the visa service for Canadian citizens 'until further notice'. The government has taken this big decision amid the ongoing tension between India and Canada. BLS International, an online visa application center in Canada, has issued a notice in this regard on its website. India has suspended visa services for Canadians in view of the current dispute.

6. (a) Singapore

Singapore-India annual naval maritime bilateral exercise SIMBEX is being conducted between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy. This exercise is being conducted in two phases. From the Indian side, maritime patrol ships like Ranvijay, Kavaratti and Sindhukesari are participating in this exercise. SIMBEX is the longest naval exercise conducted by the Indian Navy with any other country.

7. (a) Draupadi Murmu

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. This show will be organized from 21st to 25th September. More than 2000 exhibitors are participating in this trade show. Besides, 108 new startups are also participating in it. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on its inauguration occasion.

