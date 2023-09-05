Current Affairs One Liners: September 5 2023-National Teachers’ Award

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asian Table Tennis Championship, Microsoft Superstar Award, Teacher's Day etc.

1. Who has been given the Microsoft Superstar Award for the year 2023 for Asia and India - CloudThat

2. Which position did the Indian women's team achieve in the Asian Table Tennis Championship - Sixth

3. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tied up with whom to empower 'teachers and entrepreneurs' - Meta

4. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has tied up with which bank for the development of renewable energy – Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda

5. When is Teacher's Day celebrated in India - 05 September

6. Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as the interim President of which country – Gabon

7. Who inaugurated the first of its kind community radio in Jammu University - Manoj Sinha

8. What is the name of India's first AI-powered anti-drone system - Indrajal

9. Which Indian has been elected as a member of the International Esports Federation – Lokesh Suji

10. On the occasion of Teacher's Day 2023, how many teachers were given National Teacher Award by President Murmu- 75

