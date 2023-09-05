Current Affairs Quiz: 05 September 2023- India's First AI-Powered Anti-Drone

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India's first AI-powered anti-drone etc.

1. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tied up with whom to empower 'teachers and entrepreneurs'?

(a) Meta

(b) Google

(c) Microsoft

(d) Tech Mahindra

2. Which Indian has been elected as a member of the International Esports Federation?

(a) Lokesh Suji

(b) Kapil Dev

(c) Abhishek Sinha

(d) Abhinav Bindra

3. What is the name given to India's first AI-powered anti-drone system?

(a) Prakhar

(b) Chetak

(c) Indrajal

(d) Gaganyaan

4. Who inaugurated the first of its kind community radio in Jammu University?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Manoj Sinha

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Anurag Thakur

5. Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as the interim President of which country?

(a) Kenya

(b) Brazil

(c) Mongolia

(d) Gabon

6. When is Teacher's Day celebrated in India?

(a) 04 September

(b) 05 September

(c) 06 September

(d) 05 October

7. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has tied up with which bank for the development of renewable energy?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Union Bank of India

(c) Punjab National Bank

(d) Bandhan Bank

Answer:-

1. (a) Meta

The 3-year partnership between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and META was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It aims to empower a generation of students, teachers and entrepreneurs. Under this, 3 agreements were signed between META and NIESBUD, AICTE and CBSE.

2. (a) Lokesh Suji

The General Body of the International Esports Federation (IESF) has elected Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), to its Membership Committee for a three-year term. The International Esports Federation was established in 2008, its purpose is to promote esports.

3. (c) Indrajal

A Hyderabad-based robotics firm (Graene Robotics) has unveiled a state-of-the-art AI-powered anti-drone system named Indrajaal. This system can not only protect important installations like nuclear installations, oil fields, but can also protect entire cities from any type of drone. Indrajal is designed to defend against all types of drones in an area of ​​4,000 square kilometers.

4. (b) Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the community radio, the first of its kind in the Union Territory, on the 54th Foundation Day of Jammu University. It may be noted that the University of Jammu has been declared as the nodal university by the UGC for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the UT.

5. (d) Gabon

Gabon's military leader Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as the country's interim president. Recently, military officers led by General Nguema of Gabon seized power by ousting Gabon's President Ali Bongo. Gabon is a Central African country located along the Atlantic coast. Its capital is 'Libreville'.

6. (b) 05 September

Every year on 05 September in India, educationist and former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher's Day. President Draupadi Murmu presented the National Teacher Awards 2023 to 75 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This year 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were awarded.

7. (b) Union Bank of India

To accelerate the development of renewable energy in India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has signed MoU with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited was established in the year 1987 as a Mini Ratna Company under the Government of India.

