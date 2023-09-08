Current Affairs Quiz: 08 September 2023-Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023, Street Child Cricket World Cup, 'Exercise Bright Star - 23'

1. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in One Day International cricket?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Babar Azam

(c) Harry Brook

(d) David Warner

2. In which city will the Street Child Cricket World Cup be organized?

(a) Patna

(b) Lucknow

(c) Jaipur

(d) Chennai

3. Which country is hosting the 'Exercise Bright Star - 23'?

(a) Qatar

(b) India

(c) Egypt

(d) Iran

4. Sabudana of Salem district of which state has recently been given GI tag?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Tamil Nadu

5. Which country's men's team won the bronze medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023?

(a) China

(b) Malaysia

(c) India

(d) Indonesia

6. Gati Shakti University, Vadodara has signed an MoU with whom?

(a) Airbus India

(b) Indigo

(c) Tata Motors

(d) Lockheed Martin

7. When is the International Literacy Day observed annually?

(a) 06 September

(b) 07 September

(c) 08 September

(d) 09 September

Answer:-

1. (b) Babar Azam

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam has become the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in One Day International cricket. Earlier this record was in the name of Indian star Virat Kohli, who achieved this position in 36 innings. South African cricket legend AB de Villiers is third in this list with 41 innings.

2. (d) Chennai

World Cup Cricket for Street Children will be held in Chennai for the first time. Street children from 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Rwanda, will participate in the tournament, to be held from September 22. It is noteworthy that this year the ICC ODI World Cup cricket will also be organized in India.

3. (c) Egypt

'Exercise Bright Star - 23' is being hosted by Egypt. Armies of 34 countries including India are participating in this multinational tri-services military exercise. It is the largest ever joint military exercise in the Middle East and North Africa region. INS Sumedha is participating in this exercise from the Indian side. This exercise is being conducted in two phases.

4. (d) Tamil Nadu

Sabudana (Salem Sago (Javvarisi)) of Salem district of Tamil Nadu state has recently been given GI tag (Geographical Indication). Salem is the largest sago producing district in the state of Tamil Nadu. Along with this, GI tag has also been given to black rice of Odisha state. GI tag is given to specific products produced in a certain geographical area.

5. (c) India

The men's Indian team won the bronze medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023. In the championship held in Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, the Indian team lost to Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023, Paris also held as 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

6. (a) Airbus India

An MoU was signed between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara and Airbus in New Delhi in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. The MoU was signed by GSV Vice-Chancellor Professor Manoj Chowdhary and Airbus India President Rémy Maillard.

7. (c) 08 September

International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 08 September across the world. The theme of International Literacy Day this year is 'Promoting literacy for a world in transition: building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies'. International Literacy Day is being celebrated since 1967. This time the UNESCO International Literacy Award has also been included in the ceremony.

