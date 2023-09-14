Current Affairs Quiz: 14 September 2023-Hindi Diwas 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Hindi Diwas 2023 etc.

1. Who has been appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia?

(a) Surendra Sinha

(b) Gopal Bagle

(c) Nripendra Mishra

(d) Vinod Yadav

2. Who has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) of Solar Energy Corporation of India?

(a) Joshit Ranjan Sikidar

(b) Ajay Maken

(c) PK Sinha

(d) Syed Akbaruddin

3. Which Indian state has recently approved a new policy for the services sector?

(a) Bihar

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Uttarakhand

4. Who has been appointed by the Haryana Government as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy?

(a) Kangana Ranaut

(b) Sapna Chaudhary

(c) Mita Vashishtha

(d) Elvish Yadav

5. When isHindiDiwas celebrated every year?

(a) 12 September

(b) 13 September

(c) 14 September

(d) 15 September

6. Madan Lal Regar has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to which country?

(a) Kenya

(b) Spain

(c) Thailand

(d) Republic of Congo

Answer:-

1. (b) Gopal Bagle

Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay has been appointed as the new High Commissioner of India to Australia. Bagle is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. Presently he is the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. Bagley will succeed Manpreet Vohra as Indian High Commissioner to Australia. Bagle has served in various positions in the Ministry of External Affairs. He has also worked as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

2. (a) Joshit Ranjan Sikidar

Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) in Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). Earlier he was working as Group General Manager (Finance) and Company Secretary of RITES (RITES) Limited. Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited is a Miniratna company under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

3. (d) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government has approved the new policy for the service sector. Under the new policy, a target has been set to create 20 lakh employment opportunities in the state and facilitate skill development of 10 lakh workers. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

4. (c) Mita Vashishtha

The Haryana government has appointed renowned film actress Meeta Vashishtha as the chairperson of the Governing Council set up to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. This post had become vacant due to the untimely demise of renowned director, producer and actor Satish Kaushik. The state government had appointed Satish Kaushik as the first chairman of the Governing Council.

5. (c) 14 September

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 14 September. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world. More than 80 crore people all over the world speak and understand Hindi language. Hindi was adopted as the official language by the Constituent Assembly of India in the year 1949. National Hindi Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1953.

6. (d) Republic of Congo

The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed Madan Lal Raigar as the next Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo. Madan Lal Regar is currently working as a director in the ministry. India launched a diplomatic mission in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo in November 2019. The Republic of Congo is a Central African country, its capital is Brazzaville.

