Current Affairs Quiz: 28 September 2023- Global Innovation Index 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Daily Current Affairs Quiz

1. Recently MS Swaminathan has passed away, he was a famous person in which field?

1. Recently MS Swaminathan has passed away, he was a famous person in which field?

(a) Space

(b) Medical

(c) Journalism

(d) Agriculture

2. 'GST Sahay' invoice financing loans platform will be launched by?

(a) SEBI

(b) SIDBI

(c) NITI Aayog

(d) State Bank of India

3. With whom has India launched a 'Joint Capacity-Building Initiative'?

(a) World Bank

(b) ASEAN

(c) United Nations

(d) SAARC

4. In which city is the 'Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav' program being organized?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Patna

(c) Ahmedabad

(d) Lucknow

5. What is India's rank in Global Innovation Index 2023?

(a) 40th

(b) 51st

(c) 81st

(d) 82nd

6. Which Indian won the silver medal in the women's Wushu 60 kg category at the Asian Games 2023?

(a) Aanchal Singh

(b) Manu Bhakar

(c) Roshimina Devi

(d) Aakriti Sinha

Answer:-

1. (d) Agriculture

MS Swaminathan, famous agricultural scientist and father of 'Green Revolution' in India, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai. Swaminathan played an important role in developing high yielding varieties of paddy. MS Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925 in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Swaminathan was awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He was also awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971.

2. (b) SIDBI

With an aim to enhance the economic and financial sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is going to launch an app-based 'invoice financing' loans platform 'GST Sahay'. Used to be. This was announced by SIDBI Chief General Manager Rahul Priyadarshi during a customer outreach program.

3. (c) United Nations

India and the United Nations have launched a joint capacity-building initiative called "India-UN Capacity Building Initiative". Its objective is to share India's development experiences with partner countries in the Global South. In this program, India's Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis participated.

4. (d) Lucknow

'Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav', a 75-day program to celebrate Indian languages, is being organized in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Padmashree award winners and representatives of various Indian languages are participating in the program. The festival will continue from today till 11th December which is also the birth anniversary of famous Tamil poet Subramaniam Bharathi and is also celebrated as 'Indian Language Day'.

5. (a) 40th

India remains at 40th position out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2023 ranking published by the World Intellectual Property Organization. India has moved from 81st position in 2015 to 40th position in 2023 in the Global Innovation Index.

6. (c) Roshimina Devi

India's Roshimina Devi won silver medal in the 60 kg women's Wushu category in the Asian Games 2023. In the same shooting, the men's 10 meter pistol team (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal) won the gold medal for the country. India has won a total of 6 gold medals so far.

