Current Affairs Quiz: 06 September 2023- India's first UPI ATM

India's first UPI ATM, G20 Summit New Delhi, India's first solar city

1. Which is the first solar city of the country?

(a) Sanchi

(b) Varanasi

(c) Indore

(d) Pune

2. International Cricket Council has signed a sponsorship deal with which Indian bank?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Punjab National Bank

(c) Yes Bank

(d) IndusInd Bank

3. Who has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games?

(a) Amul

(b) Paytm

(c) Jio

(d) Airtel India

4. Who has taken over as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway?

(a) Ajay Sharma

(b) Abhishek Sinha

(c) Shyam Sunder Gupta

(d) Rajendra Awasthi

5. How many countries have been invited as 'Guest Countries' in the G20 Summit to be chaired by India?

(a) 7

(b) 8

(c) 9

(d) 10

6. India's first UPI ATM has been launched by which payment services?

(a) Airtel Payment Bank

(b) Hitachi Payment Services

(c) Bajaj Finance

(d) Aditya Birla Capital

7. How many teachers were honored with National Award on the occasion of Teacher's Day?

(a) 60

(b) 65

(c) 70

(d) 75

Answer:-

1. (a) Sanchi

The 'Sanchi' city of Madhya Pradesh has been established as the country's first solar city, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. About 13 thousand 747 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced annually in Sanchi Solar City, which is equal to the capacity of more than 2 lakh adult trees. Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of developing a solar city in every state of the country by 2070.

2. (d) IndusInd Bank

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with IndusInd Bank. This deal has been done for $ 20-24 million (about Rs 160-200 crores). In addition to this deal with IndusInd Bank, Mastercard has stepped in for the top sponsorship for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. IndusInd Bank Limited was established in April 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

3. (a) Amul

Amul has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games 2022 to be held in Hangzhou, China. The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023. In the 19th Asian Games 2022, 482 events will be organized in 40 sports. It was supposed to be held last year itself but was postponed due to Kovid-19.

4. (c) Shyam Sunder Gupta

Shyam Sundar Gupta has taken over as Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway in Pune. He has succeeded Mr. Mukul Jain, who retired on August 31, 2023. Prior to this, he has served as the Chief Administrative Officer (Systems) of Northern Railway. He is a 1992 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service.

5. (c) 9

Apart from the member countries, non-G20 countries are also invited to the G20 summit every year. This time India has invited 9 non-G20 countries under its chairmanship which include Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE, Netherlands, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore and Spain. The theme of India's G20 presidency is in line with the key template of PM Modi's foreign policy - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future". The 20 summit will be held in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.

6. (b) Hitachi Payment Services

India's first UPI ATM has been launched by Hitachi Payment Services, a subsidiary of Hitachi Limited. It has been launched by Hitachi Payment Services in association with NPCI. UPI ATMs provide cardless cash withdrawal facility that does not require carrying physical debit or credit cards. With the help of UPI app, users can withdraw money from their multiple bank accounts.

7. (d) 75

President Draupadi Murmu presented National Awards to teachers across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day. This award was given to 50 teachers associated with the Department of School Education and Literacy. At the same time, 13 people from the Higher Education Department and 12 people from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were given this award. Each award carries a certificate, Rs 50,000 in cash and a silver medallion.

Also read:

How did the country get the name 'INDIA'