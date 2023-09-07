Current Affairs One Liners: September 7 2023- Bharat Drone Shakti-2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Bharat Drone Shakti-2023, 20th ASEAN-India Summit, New Chairperson of NASSCOM etc.
1. Where is the 20th ASEAN-India summit being organized - Jakarta
2. Union Cabinet has approved how many crore rupees for industrial development scheme in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand - 1164.53 crore
3. Who has been elected as the new chairperson of NASSCOM – Rajesh Nambiar
4. India Post has partnered with which company to strengthen the e-commerce export ecosystem- Shiprocket
5. What is the theme of G20 summit 2023 - 'One Earth One Family One Future'
6. India Drone Shakti-2023 will be organized in which city – Ghaziabad
7. Who has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Anupam Rasayan India – Gopal Agarwal
