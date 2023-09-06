Current Affairs One Liners: September 6 2023- India's first Solar City

Current Affairs One Liners: September 6 2023
1. India's first UPI ATM has been launched by which payment services - Hitachi Payment Services

2. Who was awarded the Best Photography Award in the Photographer of the Year 2023 Contest – Grab the Bull by the Horns (Jack Xie)

3. Who was the Director of Special Protection Group (SPG) who passed away recently- Arun Kumar Sinha

4. Which is the country's first solar city - Sanchi

5. How many countries have been invited as 'guest countries' in the G20 summit to be chaired by India- 09

6. Who has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games – Amul

7. International Cricket Council has signed a sponsorship deal with which Indian bank – IndusInd Bank

8. Who has taken over as Principal Chief Operating Manager of Central Railway – Shyam Sundar Gupta

