Current Affairs One Liners: September 6 2023- India's first Solar City

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first Solar City, India's first UPI ATM, G20 Summit New Delhi etc.

1. India's first UPI ATM has been launched by which payment services - Hitachi Payment Services

2. Who was awarded the Best Photography Award in the Photographer of the Year 2023 Contest – Grab the Bull by the Horns (Jack Xie)

3. Who was the Director of Special Protection Group (SPG) who passed away recently- Arun Kumar Sinha

4. Which is the country's first solar city - Sanchi

5. How many countries have been invited as 'guest countries' in the G20 summit to be chaired by India- 09

6. Who has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games – Amul

7. International Cricket Council has signed a sponsorship deal with which Indian bank – IndusInd Bank

8. Who has taken over as Principal Chief Operating Manager of Central Railway – Shyam Sundar Gupta

