Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 28 August to 03 September 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as World Athletics Championships 2023, Warship 'Mahendragiri', Zurich Diamond League Championships 2023 and others.

1. Who has been appointed as the first woman Chairman and CEO of Railway Board?

(a) Samiksha Singh

(b) Jaya Verma Sinha

(c) Jayanthi Sharma

(d) Hemlata Kushwaha

2. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council?

(a) Umesh Revankar

(b) Rajiv Kumar

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Ravi Malhotra

3. Warship 'Mahendragiri' has been built by which Shipbuilders Limited?

(a) Goa Shipyard Limited

(b) Cochin Shipyard Limited

(c) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

(d) ABG Shipyard Limited

4. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated whom as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs?

(a) Rahul Gandhi

(b) Varun Gandhi

(c) P Chidambaram

(d) Sanjay Raut

5. FIFA has lifted the ban from which country's football federation with immediate effect?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Pakistan

(c) Japan

(d) Canada

6. Who is the President of Zimbabwe who has been re-elected for a second five-year term?

(a) Emmerson Mnangagwa

(b) Robert Pereiro

(c) Jacob Zuma

(d) none of these

7. Who has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships?

(a) Neeraj Chopra

(b) DP Manu

(c) Kishore Jena

(d) Rohit Yadav

8. Who has acquired the title sponsorship rights for the domestic matches of the Indian cricket team?

(a) Master Card

(b) Star Sports

(c) IDFC First Bank

(d) Paytm

9. Which country has created a new Asian record in the men's 4x400m relay team event at the World Athletics Championships?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) Japan

(d) Bangladesh

10. Which medal did Neeraj Chopra win in the Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023?

(a) Gold

(b) Silver

(c) Bronze

(d) No medal

Answer:-

1. (b) Jaya Verma Sinha

The Central Government has appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. She will replace Anil Kumar Lahoti at this position. Railway Board is the apex decision making body in Railways. Jaya Verma Sinha has been an alumnus of Allahabad University. Jaya joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. Jaya Verma Sinha has also worked as Chief Commercial Manager in South Eastern Railway.

2. (a) Umesh Revankar

The Managing Committee of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has appointed Umesh Revankar as the new Chairman of FIDC. He is currently working as the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance Limited. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joined the Shriram Group in 1987.

3. (c) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The warship 'Mahendragiri', built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, will be launched on 01 September. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar will launch the warship. The Vice President will be the chief guest at the ceremony. It is the seventh stealth frigate under Project 17A of the Indian Navy.

4. (c) P Chidambaram

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated Congress MP P Chidambaram as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The news of his appointment has been given through the bulletin of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. That P. Bhattacharya who retired from the membership of Rajya Sabha on 18 August 2023.

5. (a) Sri Lanka

FIFA has lifted its ban on the Sri Lankan Football Federation with immediate effect. FIFA had banned the Football Federation of Sri Lanka on 21 January this year. This ban was imposed due to violation of FIFA rules by FSL in administration. Due to these restrictions, the Sri Lankan football team could not take part in the SAFF Championship 2023 held in July.

6. (a) Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final five-year term after the results of Zimbabwe's presidential election were announced. By the way, there has been a history of irregularities in elections in Zimbabwe, with the help of which former President Robert Mugabe remained in power for almost four decades. Zimbabwe is a South African country whose capital is Harare.

7. (a) Neeraj Chopra

India's star javelin thrower and golden boy Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023 by performing brilliantly. With this, Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championship was organized in Budapest, Hungary. Neeraj has also become the first Indian to win more than one medal in the Athletics Championships. He won this medal with a throw of 88.17 meters.

8. (c) IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has bagged the title sponsorship rights for all the domestic matches of the Indian cricket team. Under this, the bank will have to pay an amount of ₹ 4.2 crore for each international match. BCCI said that this contract will be for a long period of three years which will start with the India-Australia ODI series.

9. (a) India

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team produced a stellar performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, setting a new Asian record and also qualifying for the final in the event. The Indian quartet of Mohd Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Mohd Ajmal Variathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second behind USA in the event. The Indian team completed the race in 2 minutes 59.05 seconds, before this record was in the name of Japan.

10. (b) Silver

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League final. The final of this league will be held next month in Eugene, USA on 16 and 17 September. Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Zurich Diamond League Championship 2023 with a best throw of 85.71m. Jakub Wadlech of the Czech Republic secured the first position with 85.86m. At the same time, Germany's Julian Weber finished third with a throw of 85.04 metres. Neeraj Chopra's best throw is 89.94 metres, which is a national record.

