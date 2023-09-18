Current Affairs One Liners: September 18 2023- NaMo 11-point program

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Cricket Asia Cup 2023, Audit Bureau of Circulation, 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center etc.

current affairs one liners september 18 2023
current affairs one liners september 18 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Cricket Asia Cup 2023, Audit Bureau of Circulation, 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center etc.

1. Which place of India has recently been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site – Shantiniketan

2. In which state 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' has been started - Madhya Pradesh

3. In which state has the "NaMo 11-point program" been started - Maharashtra

4. Who has been elected as the new Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation- Swamy Srinivasan

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 18 September 2023

5. Which team won the title of Cricket Asia Cup 2023- India

6. What is the minimum age prescribed for applying for PM Vishwakarma Yojana – 18 years

7. 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center was inaugurated in which state/UT - Delhi

8. The number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has increased to- 41

9. Record number of times India has won the Cricket Asia Cup title – 8

Also read:

This place of India included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site

Which teams have won the Asia Cup the most number of times? 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
View all