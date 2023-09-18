Current Affairs One Liners: September 18 2023- NaMo 11-point program

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Cricket Asia Cup 2023, Audit Bureau of Circulation, 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center etc.

1. Which place of India has recently been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site – Shantiniketan

2. In which state 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' has been started - Madhya Pradesh

3. In which state has the "NaMo 11-point program" been started - Maharashtra

4. Who has been elected as the new Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation- Swamy Srinivasan

5. Which team won the title of Cricket Asia Cup 2023- India

6. What is the minimum age prescribed for applying for PM Vishwakarma Yojana – 18 years

7. 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center was inaugurated in which state/UT - Delhi

8. The number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has increased to- 41

9. Record number of times India has won the Cricket Asia Cup title – 8

