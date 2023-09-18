Current Affairs Quiz: 18 September 2023-UNESCO World Heritage Site

UNESCO World Heritage Site, PM Vishwakarma Scheme, 'NaMo 11 Point Programme', Asia Cup 2023

1. Which Indian site has recently been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list?

(a) Bharat Mandapam

(b) Shantiniketan

(c) Jim Corbett National Park

(d) Statue of Unity

2. 'Yashobhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Center was inaugurated in which state/UT?

(a) Ladakh

(b) Assam

(c) Bihar

(d) Delhi

3. What is the minimum age prescribed for applying for PM Vishwakarma Yojana?

(a) 18 years

(b) 21 years

(c) 25 years

(d) 30 years

4. Which team won the Cricket Asia Cup 2023 title?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Bangladesh

(d) India

5. Who has been elected as the new chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation?

(a) Nita Ambani

(b) Kumar Mangalam Birla

(c) Lord Srinivasan

(d) Aloknath Sinha

6. In which state has the "NaMo 11-point programme" been started?

(a) Bihar

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Kerala

7. In which state has 'Mukhyamantri Ladli BehnaAwas Yojana' been started?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Haryana

Answer:-

1. (b) Shantiniketan

Another historical site of India has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. Shantiniketan (West Bengal) has been declared as a World Heritage Site. It was established in 1901. In 1921, a 'World University' was established in Shantiniketan, which was later recognized as 'Visva Bharati'. With this the number of World Heritage Sites in India has increased to 41. The expanded 45th session of the World Heritage Committee is being held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) from 10 to 25 September.

2. (d) Delhi

PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Center called 'Yashobhoomi' in Dwarka, Delhi. It is one of the largest convention centers in the world. About Rs 5400 crore has been spent in preparing it. It is spread over an area of ​​8.9 lakh square meters. Yashobhoomi is much bigger than the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center which was built in view of the recently held G20 Summit.

3. (a) 18 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started Vishwakarma Yojana. PM Modi launched this scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and his 73rd birthday. The Cabinet had recently approved a budget of Rs 13,000 crore for this scheme for five years. People applying for Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana should be 18 years or older. For more information related to this scheme, you can visit the official website pmvishwakarma.gov.in.

4. (d) India

India has won the Cricket Asia Cup 2023 title by defeating Sri Lanka. The 16th edition of the tournament was co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal participated in it. The Indian team has dominated this tournament. India has won the Asia Cup title a record 8 times. The Sri Lankan team has won this title 6 times. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.

5. (c) Srinivasan K Swamy

RK Swamy Hansa Group Executive Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2023-2024. Whereas Riyad Mathew has been elected vice president. The Audit Bureau of Circulations of India is a non-profit circulation-auditing organization established in 1948. Its headquarters is in Mumbai.

6. (c) Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the implementation of "NaMo 11 point program" across the state on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. This program includes Namo Women Empowerment Mission whose aim is to provide benefits of government schemes to 73 lakh women. Also, under Namo Nirman Workers Welfare Mission, safety kits will be provided to 73,000 workers.

7. (c) Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in Bhopal. Under the scheme, the families who were deprived of the benefits of housing facilities in various housing schemes, will get their houses under this scheme. Applications for this scheme will be filled from 17th September to 5th October.

Also read:

This place of India included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site

Which teams have won the Asia Cup the most number of times?