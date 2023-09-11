Current Affairs Quiz: 11 September 2023-US Open 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as US Open 2023 etc.

1. Who won the US Open 2023 women's singles title?

(a) Arina Sabalenka

(b) Erin Routliff

(c) Coco Gauff

(d) Gabriela Dabrowski

2. How many scientists have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2022?

(a) 10

(b) 11

(c) 12

(d) 13

3. Which association has been inducted as a permanent member during the New Delhi G20 summit?

(a) ASEAN

(b) African Union

(c) SAARC

(d) OPEC

4. Which team won the title of SAFF U-16 Championship 2023?

(a) India

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Bhutan

(d) Pakistan

5. Where was the meeting of heads of Asian coast guard agencies held?

(a) Istanbul

(b) Mumbai

(c) Jakarta

(d) Tehran

6. To which country has India handed over the presidency of G20 during the New Delhi G20 summit?

(a) Indonesia

(b) USA

(c) Japan

(d) Brazil

7. Novak Djokovic, who won the US Open 2023 men's singles title, is a player from which country?

(a) Serbia

(b) Spain

(c) Belarus

(d) Georgia

Answer:-

1. (c) Coco Gauff

19-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff has won the US Open 2023 women's singles title. She won this title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final. This is Gauff's first Grand Slam title. After losing the first set, he made a brilliant comeback and won the final.

2. (c) 12

12 scientists have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2022. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar is the top annual award in the field of science. 12 scientists will be awarded awards in seven categories. Dr.N. CSIR Director General Kalaiselvi met Union Science and Technology Minister Dr. The awards for the year 2022 were announced in the presence of Jitendra Singh. Named after Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the first director of CSIR, the awards are given in seven scientific disciplines – Physics, Biology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, Chemistry and Earth Sciences.

3. (b) African Union

The African Union has been included as a new permanent member in the G20 summit held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. With this, now there are 19 countries and two unions (European Union and African Union) in this group. President of the African Union Azali Assoumani attended the conference and took membership. The African Union is a continental union which includes 55 countries of the African continent. It was established in 1999.

4. (a) India

India's Under-16 football team has won the title of SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final. The final of the tournament was held at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. India's Suraj Singh was awarded as the best goalkeeper of SAFF U16 Championship.

5. (a) Istanbul

The meeting of heads of Asian coast guard agencies was held in Istanbul, Turkey. A four-member ICG delegation led by Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal participated in this meeting. Its last edition was organized in New Delhi in the year 2022.

6. (d) Brazil

During the New Delhi G20 summit, PM Modi has handed over the responsibility of the next presidency of the G20 to Brazil. PM Modi handed over the formal responsibility of the post of President to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and promised all possible help. On December 1 last year, India took over the chairmanship of G-20 from Indonesia, which was the chairperson at that time. India will remain the President of G20 till 30 November.

7. (a) Serbia

Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open men's singles title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final at Flushing Meadows, New York. This was his 24th Grand Slam title. Djokovic won his first major title at the 2008 Australian Open by defeating France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2). The men's doubles title was won by Rajiv Ram (US) and Joe Salisbury (UK).