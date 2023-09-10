Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 04 September to 10 September 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as India's first UPI ATM, G20 Summit 2023, India's first AI-powered anti-drone system and others.

1. India's first UPI ATM has been launched by which payment services?

(a) Airtel Payment Bank

(b) Hitachi Payment Services

(c) Bajaj Finance

(d) Aditya Birla Capital

2. What is the theme of G20 Summit 2023?

(a) 'One Earth One Family One Future'

(b) Globe Together

(c) World Ease Family

(d) None of these

3. With whom has India Post partnered to strengthen the e-commerce export ecosystem?

(a) eKart

(b) Shiprocket

(c) Bluedirt

(d) Amazon

4. Who has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games?

(a) Amul

(b) Paytm

(c) Jio

(d) Airtel India

5. Which Indian has been elected as a member of the International Esports Federation?

(a) Lokesh Suji

(b) Kapil Dev

(c) Abhishek Sinha

(d) Abhinav Bindra

6. What is the name given to India's first AI-powered anti-drone system?

(a) Prakhar

(b) Chetak

(c) Indrajal

(d) Gaganyaan

7. Who has been elected as the new President of Singapore?

(a) Halima Yacob

(b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

(c) Lee Hsien Loong

(d) None of these

8. Who has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

(a) Uday Kotak

(b) Yashasvi Sinha

(c) Deepak Gupta

(d) Rajeev Kapoor

9. Which team won the title of Durand Cup 2023?

(a) East Bengal

(b) Mohammedan SC

(c) Kerala Blasters

(d) Mohun Bagan Super Giant

10. Who has been elected as the new chairperson of NASSCOM?

(a) Rajesh Nambiar

(b) Atul Saxena

(c) Rajeev Sinha

(d) Mohit Kumar

Answer:-

1. (b) Hitachi Payment Services

India's first UPI ATM has been launched by Hitachi Payment Services, a subsidiary of Hitachi Limited. Hitachi Payment Services has launched it in collaboration with NPCI. UPI ATM provides cardless cash withdrawal facility which eliminates the need to carry physical debit or credit cards. With the help of UPI app, users can withdraw money from their many bank accounts.

2. (a) 'One Earth One Family One Future'

The 18th G20 summit will be held on 09-10 September in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. The theme of the G20 Summit 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future.” Apart from the G20 member countries, 09 guest countries will also participate in this conference. The G20 summit will be organized in Brazil in the year 2024.

3. (b) Shiprocket

India Post has partnered with ShipRocket to strengthen the e-commerce export ecosystem. The agreement was signed in the presence of Director General (Postal Service) Alok Sharma and ShipRocket Chief Executive Officer Sahil Goyal.

4. (a) Amul

Amul has been named as the official sponsor of the Indian contingent for the 19th Asian Games 2022 to be held in Hangzhou, China. The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023. In the 19th Asian Games 2022, 482 events will be organized in 40 sports. It was scheduled to be held last year itself but it was postponed due to Covid-19.

5. (a) Lokesh Suji

The General Body of the International Esports Federation (IESF) has elected Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) to its Membership Committee for a three-year term. The International Esports Federation was established in 2008, its objective is to promote esports.

6. (c) 'Indrajal'

A Hyderabad-based robotics firm (Gray Robotics) has unveiled a state-of-the-art AI-powered anti-drone system named Indrajaal. This system can not only protect vital installations like nuclear plants, oil fields, but can also protect entire cities from any type of drones. Indrajal has been designed to protect against all types of drones in an area of 4,000 square kilometers.

7. (b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam has registered a historic victory in the recently held presidential elections in Singapore. He will be the 9th President of the country. Thurman won this election by defeating two rivals of Chinese origin. In this election he received a total of 70.4% votes. He will replace Halima Yacob. Singapore is an island country in Southeast Asia.

8. (c) Deepak Gupta

Deepak Gupta has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak had resigned from the post before the end of his tenure at the end of this year. Till the appointment of the new CEO, the current Joint Managing Director Deepak Gupta has been appointed interim Managing Director and CEO.

9. (d) Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the Durand Cup 2023 title by defeating East Bengal 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan had earlier won the Durand Cup title in the year 2000. He made it to the finals in 2004, 2009 and 2019 but could not win the title. Durand Cup 2023 started on 3 August, it was the 132nd edition of the tournament, in which 24 teams participated.

10. (a) Rajesh Nambiar

Technology industry body NASSCOM has appointed Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as the new chairperson. Nambiar has replaced Ananth Maheshwari, former president of Microsoft India, as the new president. National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) is an Indian non-governmental trade association. It was established in 1988.

