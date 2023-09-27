Current Affairs One Liners: September 27 2023- World Tourism Day 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's official entry for Oscars 2024, World Tourism Day, 19th Asian Games, Reserve Bank of India etc.

1. Reserve Bank of India has canceled the license of which co-operative bank – The Kapol Co-operative Bank

2. Which player made the record of fastest half-century in T20I cricket- Deependra Singh Airee

3. Who has recently been appointed as the Country Head of Wholesale Banking by Yes Bank- Manish Jain

4. When is World Tourism Day celebrated every year – 27 September

5. Which film has been named as India's official entry for Oscar 2024- '2018: Everyone is a Hero'

6. Who won the 5th gold medal for India in the 19th Asian Games – Sift Kaur Samra

7. Which company is going to start earthquake warning service in India- Google

8. What is the theme of this year's World Tourism Day- 'Tourism and Green Investments'

9. Which Nepal player has made the record of fastest century in T20I history – Kushal Malla

