Current Affairs Quiz: 27 September 2023- Official film of India in Oscars 2024

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 19th Asian Games etc.

1. Which company is going to launch earthquake warning service in India?

(a) Meta

(b) Microsoft

(c) Google

(d) SpaceX

2. Who won the 5th gold medal for India in the 19th Asian Games?

(a) Saurabh Chaudhary

(b) Sift Kaur Samra

(c) Manu Bhakar

(d) Ashi Chowksi

3. Which film has been named as India's official entry for Oscars 2024?

(a) Ghadar-2

(b) Jawan

(c) 2018: Everyone is a Hero

(d) The Kashmir Files

4. When is World Tourism Day celebrated every year?

(a) 26 September

(b) 27 September

(c) 28 September

(d) 29 September

5. Reserve Bank of India has canceled the license of which co-operative bank?

(a) The Kapol Co-operative Bank

(b) Ganga Co-operative Bank

(c) Baroda UP Gramin Bank

(d) None of these

6. Who has recently been appointed as the Country Head of Wholesale Banking by Yes Bank?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Manish Jain

(c) Ravi Thota

(d) Ajay Puri

7. Which player made the record of fastest half-century in T20I cricket?

(a) Surya Kumar Yadav

(b) Ishan Kishan

(c) Deependra Singh Airi

(d) Harry Brook

Answer:-

1. (c) Google

Google is going to launch an earthquake warning service in India that will use sensors in Android smartphones to detect the intensity of earthquakes. Google has launched "Android Earthquake Alert Service" in India in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

2. (b) Sift Kaur Samra

Shooter Sift Kaur Samra won India's 5th gold medal in the 19th Asian Games. Sift Kaur won this medal for India in the 50 meter rifle event. Whereas India's Ashi Choksi won the bronze medal by finishing third in the same event. Earlier, the women's team of Manu Bhaker, Isha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan had won gold in the 25 meter pistol event.

3. (c) 2018: Everyone is a Hero

The Film Federation of India has nominated the Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero", based on the Kerala floods, as India's official entry for the Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2024. '2018' is the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and the fastest. Now this film will lead India in the Academy Awards.

4. (b) 27 September

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27 September. This day aims to promote tourism all over the world, increase the importance of tourism and raise awareness among the international community on its social, cultural, political value. The theme of this year's World Tourism Day is 'Tourism and Green Investments'.

5. (a) The Kapol Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has canceled the license of Mumbai-based co-operative bank The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited. RBI said that the bank does not have sufficient capital and there is no earning potential, due to which this decision has been taken. RBI further informed that every depositor can obtain deposit insurance claim amount of his deposits up to a monetary limit of ₹5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

6. (b) Manish Jain

Yes Bank has recently appointed Manish Jain as Country Head of Wholesale Banking with immediate effect. He will replace Ravi Thota on this post. Last week, Yes Bank appointed Pankaj Sharma as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. Yes Bank was established in the year 2004. Its headquarters is in Mumbai.

7. (c) Deependra Singh Airee

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee has broken Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record of the fastest half-century in T20 cricket, made in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. Deependra remained unbeaten after scoring 52 runs on 10 balls. Deependra made this record in the match played against Nepal and Mongolia in the Asian Games. Whereas Nepali batsman Kushal Malla broke the record of fastest century in T20I by scoring unbeaten 137 runs in 34 balls.

Also read:

Google is not limited to search engine, know the story behind Google's name

Nepal's Deependra breaks Yuvraj Singh's record in T20I, many new histories written in the match