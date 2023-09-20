Current Affairs Quiz: 20 September 2023- ISSF World Cup 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as ISSF World Cup 2023 etc.

1. Which player won the gold medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle event in the ISSF World Cup?

(a) Manu Bhakar

(b) Apurvi Chandela

(c) Elavenil Valarivan

(d) Neha Sinha

2. Where will the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference be held?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Kuala Lumpur

(c) Dhaka

(d) Colombo

3. Which Union Minister launched the Farmer Loan Portal with Weather Information Network Data System Manual?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Anurag Thakur

(d) Nirmala Sitharaman

4. Who has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association?

(a) Rajiv Malhotra

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Dhananjay Joshi

(d) Vinay Saxena

5. Which company has launched Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023?

(a) Adidas

(b) Nike

(c) Star Support

(d) Puma

6. 'Skills on Wheels' initiative has been launched by which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Education

(b) Ministry of Finance

(c) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

(d) Ministry of Rural Development

Answer:-

1. (c) Elavenil Valarivan

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan has won the gold medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle event in the ISSF World Cup. The ISSF World Cup 2023 is being organized in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. India has sent a 16-member team for the ISSF World Cup.

2. (a) New Delhi

The 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC) will be held in New Delhi from 26th to 27th of this month. 30 army chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region will participate in this two-day conference and will discuss security cooperation and collective strategies in the Indo-Pacific region. US Army Chief of Staff, General James C McConville and Indian Army Chief of Staff, General Manoj Pandey will co-host the conference.

3. (d) Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Farmer Loan Portal with Weather Information Network Data System (WINDS) manual in Delhi. This portal will serve as an integrated center for loan disbursement specifications, interest rebate claims. The Finance Minister also unveiled the door-to-door KCC campaign to achieve saturation of the scheme. This campaign is being launched on October 1, 2023.

4. (c) Dhananjay Joshi

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has appointed Dhananjay Joshi, MD and CEO of Summit Digital, as its president. Dhananjay Joshi has replaced Akhil Gupta as Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Akhil Gupta served as the president of the industry body since 2011. DIPA is a non-profit industry body representing the digital infrastructure industry in India, established in 2010.

5. (a) Adidas

Adidas has launched Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. It is noteworthy that this time ODI World Cup 2023 is being organized in India. This is the first time that India is going to play the ODI World Cup alone. This tournament will be held in India between 5 October to 19 November.

6. (c) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have launched the 'Skills on Wheels' initiative with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IndusInd Bank. Under this initiative, relevant skill training will be provided to the youth population. National Skill Development Corporation was established on 31 July 2008. It is a non-profit public limited company.

