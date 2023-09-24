Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 18 September to 24 September 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as PM Kisan AI-Chatbot, Simbex Exercise, 'Skills on Wheels' Initiative and others.

1. Which Indian-origin author's novel 'Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Chetna Maru

(c) Preeti Batham

(d) Kritika Kher

2. Which Indian wrestler won the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championship 2023?

(a) Vinesh Phogat

(b) Antim Panghal

(c) Meenu Kumari

(d) Priya Bhanot

3. Who launched PM Kisan AI-Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra)?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) Anurag Thakur

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Kailash Chaudhary

4. SIMBEX Exercise is being organized between the Navy of India and which country?

(a) Singapore

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) France

(d) Russia

5. In how many categories has the National Science Award been announced?

(a) 03

(b) 04

(c) 05

(d) 06

6. Who has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association?

(a) Rajiv Malhotra

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Dhananjay Joshi

(d) Vinay Saxena

7. 'Skills on Wheels' initiative has been launched by which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Education

(b) Ministry of Finance

(c) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

(d) Ministry of Rural Development

8. 'The Hoysala group of sacred temples has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, in which state is it?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Kerala

(c) Karnataka

(d) Bihar

9. With whom has Khadi and Village Industries Commission entered into an agreement to promote Khadi products?

(a) Prasar Bharati

(b) NITI Aayog

(c) Reliance Foundation

(d) none of these

10. Which team won the Cricket Asia Cup 2023 title?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Bangladesh

(d) India

Answer:

1. (b) Chetna Maru

Indian-origin British writer Chetna Maru's first novel 'Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023. For the first time in eight years, male writers have also been included in this list. The winner of the Booker Prize 2023 will be announced on 26 November. Last year, this award was given to Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka's book 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'.

2. (b) Antim Panghal

India's young wrestler Antim Panghal won the bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category in the ongoing World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia. With this he also achieved the quota for Paris Olympics 2024. In the final Panghal defeated two-time European champion Emma Jona Denise Malmgren. This is India's first medal in this tournament.

3. (d) Kailash Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary launched PM Kisan AI-Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra) in New Delhi. The AI chatbot will provide information about the schemes of the ministry as well as help in resolving complaints. This is the first AI chatbot integrated with any major flagship scheme of the Central Government.

4. (a) Singapore

Singapore-India annual naval maritime bilateral exercise SIMBEX is being conducted between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy. This exercise is being conducted in two phases. From the Indian side, maritime patrol ships like Ranvijay, Kavaratti and Sindhukesari are participating in this exercise. SIMBEX is the longest naval exercise conducted by the Indian Navy with any other country.

5. (b) 04

The Government of India has prepared a new set of national awards in the field of science, technology and innovation on the lines of Padma Awards, which has been named Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar. These awards will be given to scientists under four categories – Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar and Vigyan Team. National Science Awards will be given every year for significant contributions in 13 fields.

6. (c) Dhananjay Joshi

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has appointed Dhananjay Joshi, MD and CEO of Summit Digital, as its president. Dhananjay Joshi has replaced Akhil Gupta as Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Akhil Gupta served as the president of the industry body since 2011. DIPA is a non-profit industry body representing the digital infrastructure industry in India, established in 2010.

7. (c) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have launched the 'Skills on Wheels' initiative with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IndusInd Bank. Under this initiative, relevant skill training will be provided to the youth population. National Skill Development Corporation was established on 31 July 2008. It is a non-profit public limited company.

8. (c) Karnataka

Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathpura, 'Hoysala group of sacred temples' located in Karnataka, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Recently, Shantiniketan of West Bengal was included in this list. With this the number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has increased to 42. The Hoysala temples were built in the 12th-13th century, which was the capital of the Hoysala dynasty, considered patron of arts and literature.

9. (a) Prasar Bharati

Khadi and Village Industries Commission has signed three MoUs to promote Khadi products. These include Prasar Bharti, NBCC (India) Limited and Digital India Corporation. According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi clothes. On this occasion, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar also launched a dashboard and ATR portal.

10. (d) India

India has won the Cricket Asia Cup 2023 title by defeating Sri Lanka. The 16th edition of the tournament was co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal participated in it. The Indian team has dominated this tournament. India has won the Asia Cup title a record 8 times. The Sri Lankan team has won this title 6 times. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.

