Current Affairs One Liners: September 14 2023- India's next High Commissioner to Australia

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Hindi Diwas, Mita Vashishtha, India's next High Commissioner to Australia, Solar Energy Corporation of India etc.

1. How many crores of rupees will Oil India Limited invest to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040 – 25,000 crores

2. Which Indian female cricket player has been included in the 2023 Time 100 Next list – Harmanpreet Kaur

3. Madan Lal Regar has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to which country – Republic of Congo

4. When is Hindi Diwas celebrated every year – 14 September

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 14 September 2023



5. Which Indian state has recently approved a new policy for the service sector - Uttarakhand

6. Who has been appointed by the Haryana Government as the Chairperson of the Governing Council of Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy – ​​Mita Vashishtha

7. Who has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) of Solar Energy Corporation of India- Joshit Ranjan Sikidar

8. Who has been appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia- Gopal Baglay

Also read:

Who is Jaime Maussan who showed the bodies of 'aliens' in the Mexican Parliament?

How did Hindi get the name 'Hindi'?