Current Affairs One Liners: September 28 2023- Asian Games 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Global Innovation Index 2023, 'Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav, Asian Games 2023 etc.

1. Which Indian won the silver medal in the women's Wushu 60 kg category in the Asian Games 2023 - Roshimina Devi

2. What is India's rank in Global Innovation Index 2023 - 40th

3. 'GST Sahay' invoice financing loans platform will be launched by- SIDBI

4. In which city the 'Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav' program is being organized - Lucknow

5. Recently MS Swaminathan has passed away, he was a famous person in which field- Agriculture

6. With whom has India launched a 'Joint Capacity-Building Initiative' - United Nations

7. India's men's shooting team (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal) won the gold medal in which event - 10 Meter Air Pistol

8. Recently Global Innovation Index 2023 was released by- World Intellectual Property Organization

9. What is the name of the eighth continent of the world whose new map has been released - Zealandia

