Current Affairs Quiz: 07 September 2023- 20th ASEAN-India Summit

1. Where is the 20th ASEAN-India Summit being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Dubai

(c) Kuala Lumpur

(d) Jakarta

2. Who has been elected as the new chairperson of NASSCOM?

(a) Rajesh Nambiar

(b) Atul Saxena

(c) Rajiv Sinha

(d) Mohit Kumar

3. In which city will the India Drone Shakti-2023 be organized?

(a) Bangalore

(b) Mumbai

(c) Ghaziabad

(d) Jaipur

4. What is the theme of G20 summit 2023?

(a) 'One Earth One Family One Future'

(b) Globe Together

(c) World is Family

(d) None of these

5. With whom has India Post partnered to strengthen the e-commerce export ecosystem?

(a) eCart

(b) Shiprocket

(c) Bluedirt

(d) Amazon

6. How many crore rupees has been approved by the Union Cabinet for the Industrial Development Scheme in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand?

(a) 1164.53 crore

(b) 1166.53 crores

(c) 1170.53 crores

(d) 1180.53 crore

Answer:-

1. (d) Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit in Jakarta. This time the ASEAN-India summit is being organized under the chairmanship of Indonesia. PM Modi will also participate in the 18th East Asia Summit. Both sides also committed to complete the review of the ASEAN India Goods Agreement by 2025. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic association of 10 member states in Southeast Asia. It was established in 1967.

2. (a) Rajesh Nambiar

Technology industry body Nasscom has appointed Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar as its new chairperson. Nambiar has replaced Ananth Maheshwari, former president of Microsoft India, as the new chairman. National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) is an Indian non-governmental trade association, established in 1988.

3. (c) Ghaziabad

Indian Air Force and Drone Federation of India will co-host Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 at Indian Air Force airbase in Hindon Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh from 25th of this month. More than 50 live aerial shows will be done in this two-day drone event.

4. (a) 'One Earth One Family One Future'

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 09-10 under the chairmanship of India. The theme of the G20 Summit 2023 is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future." Apart from the G20 member countries, 09 guest countries will also participate in this conference. In the year 2024, the G20 summit will be organized in Brazil.

5. (b) Shiprocket

India Post has partnered with Shiprocket to strengthen the e-commerce export ecosystem. The agreement was signed in the presence of Director General (Postal Services) Alok Sharma and Shiprocket CEO Sahil Goyal.

6. (a) 1164.53 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 1164.53 crore for the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) 2017 in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. IDS 2017 was initially sanctioned 131.90 crores in 2018, which was fully utilized by the financial year 2021-22. Manufacturing and service sectors are being developed in these states under IDS 2017.

