Current Affairs One Liners: October 03 2023- Country's first solar roof cycling track

Current Affairs One Liners: October 03 2023
1. Which scientists were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine - Catalin Carico and Drew Weissman

2. Which scientists were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in the year 2023 - Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Cruz and Anne L'Huillier

3. What has the World Bank predicted for India's GDP growth for the financial year 2023-24 - 6.30%

4. India's first solar roof cycling track was inaugurated in which city - Hyderabad

5. Who has recently become the elected President of Maldives- Mohammed Muizzu

6. Who is the Chairman of CBDT whose tenure has been extended recently- Nitin Gupta

7. Outside India, Dr. In which country will the largest statue of BR Ambedkar be unveiled – USA

8. Who inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav' organized by Khadi and Village Industries in Mumbai - Narayan Rane

9. When is International Day of Non-Violence celebrated every year – 02 October

