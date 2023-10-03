Current Affairs One Liners: October 03 2023- Country's first solar roof cycling track

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Nobel Price 2023, elected President of Maldives, India's GDP growth, country's first solar roof cycling track etc.

1. Which scientists were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine - Catalin Carico and Drew Weissman

2. Which scientists were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in the year 2023 - Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Cruz and Anne L'Huillier

3. What has the World Bank predicted for India's GDP growth for the financial year 2023-24 - 6.30%

4. India's first solar roof cycling track was inaugurated in which city - Hyderabad

5. Who has recently become the elected President of Maldives- Mohammed Muizzu

6. Who is the Chairman of CBDT whose tenure has been extended recently- Nitin Gupta

7. Outside India, Dr. In which country will the largest statue of BR Ambedkar be unveiled – USA

8. Who inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav' organized by Khadi and Village Industries in Mumbai - Narayan Rane

9. When is International Day of Non-Violence celebrated every year – 02 October

