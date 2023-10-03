Current Affairs Quiz: 03 October 2023- Nobel Prize 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as country's first solar roof cycling track etc.

1. How many scientists have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in the year 2023?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

2. Outside India, Dr. In which country will the largest statue of BR Ambedkar be unveiled?

(a) England

(b) France

(c) Germany

(d) USA

3. Who inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav' organized by Khadi and Village Industries in Mumbai?

(a) Anurag Thakur

(b) Eknath Shinde

(c) Narayan Rane

(d) Uddhav Thackeray

4. Who has recently become the elected President of Maldives?

(a) Mohammad Solih

(b) Mohammad Muizzu

(c) Arif Latif

(d) Abdullah Yameen

5. Who is the Chairman of CBDT whose tenure has been extended recently?

(a) Ramesh Sinha

(b) Anup Sagar

(c) Vinod Yadav

(d) Nitin Gupta

6. India's first solar roof cycling track was inaugurated in which city?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Varanasi

(c) Hyderabad

(d) Guwahati

7. What has the World Bank predicted for India's GDP growth for the financial year 2023-24?

(a) 6.20%

(b) 6.30%

(c) 6.40%

(d) 6.50%

Answer:-

1. (b) 3

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Cruz and Anne L'Huillier. He has been given this award for his studies related to Attosecond Pulses of light in matter. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announces the Nobel Prize winners in Physics, Chemistry and Economics every year. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman.

2. (d) USA

Outside India, Dr. The largest statue of BR Ambedkar will be unveiled in the United States on October 14. The 19-foot statue of Ambedkar has been named 'Statue of Equality' and will be inaugurated in Maryland. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, politician and social reformer known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

3. (c) Narayan Rane

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Narayan Rane inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav' organized by Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC) in Mumbai. 'Khadi Mahotsav' will continue till October 31. In this, not only Khadi products will be showcased but 'Vocal for Local' exhibitions will also be organized to promote indigenous products.

4. (b) Mohammad Muizzu

Opposition candidate Mohammed Muizzu has won the recently concluded presidential elections in Maldives. He has won against the current President Mohammad Solih by securing 54% votes. Government media has informed that Mohammad Muizzu has been declared elected President. Mohammad Solih had won the last election in 2018 with a huge vote. Maldives is a country in South Asia located in the Indian Ocean.

5. (d) Nitin Gupta

The Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta. According to the official release, Nitin Gupta will remain on the post of CBDT Chairman till June 30, 2024. Nitin Gupta is an Indian Revenue Service officer of 1986 batch. CBDT is the top decision making unit in the Income Tax Department.

6. (c) Hyderabad

India's first solar roof cycling track was inaugurated in Hyderabad city. This innovative solar roof cycling track has been named 'Healthway'. It is a three-lane track which is 4.5 meters wide, with a strip of green grass of one meter on either side. This cycling track is 23 km long. A total of 16,000 solar panels have been installed to generate 16 MW electricity.

7. (b) 6.30%

The World Bank has maintained India's GDP growth rate at 6.3% for 2023-24 despite global headwinds. The World Bank says that India is demonstrating strong economic growth despite facing substantial external challenges. In its April report, the World Bank had reduced India's growth rate estimate for 2023-24 to 6.3 percent from the earlier 6.6 percent.

