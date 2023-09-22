Current Affairs One Liners: September 22 2023-Booker Prize 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 22 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Wrestling Championship 2023, PM Kisan AI-Chatbot, Booker Prize 2023 etc.

1. Which Indian wrestler won the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championship 2023 – Antim Panghal

2. Asian Development Bank has announced allocation of how many million US dollars to Afghanistan - 400 Million

3. With which country will the Indian Army participate in the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2023' - USA

4. Which country has signed a contract with India's IRCON International Limited to develop the signaling system of railways- Sri Lanka

5. Which Indian-origin writer's novel 'Western Lane' has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023 - Chetna Maru

6. Who launched PM Kisan AI-Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra)- Kailash Chaudhary

7. Who has been named as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute- Suresh Gopi

