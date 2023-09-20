Current Affairs One Liners: September 20 2023- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Farmer Loan Portal, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 etc.

1. In which cities will the American phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 be organized - New York, Dallas and Florida

2. Who has become the Indian number 01 bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings – Mohammed Siraj

3. Which player won the gold medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle event in the ISSF World Cup - Elavenil Valarivan

4. 'Skills on Wheels' initiative has been launched by which ministry- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

5. Which company has launched Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 - Adidas

6. Who has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association- Dhananjay Joshi

7. Which Union Minister launched the Farmer Loan Portal with Weather Information Network Data System Manual- Nirmala Sitharaman

8. Where will the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference be held – New Delhi

