Current Affairs One Liners: September 8 2023- G20 Summit New Delhi
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Summit New Delhi, Asia Cup, Exercise Bright Star- 23, Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023 etc.
1. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in One Day International cricket - Babar Azam
2. When is International Literacy Day celebrated every year - 08 September
3. Which country's men's team won the bronze medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023 - India
4. Gati Shakti University, Vadodara has signed an MoU with- Airbus India
5. Sabudana of Salem district of which state has recently been given GI tag – Tamil Nadu
6. Which country is hosting 'Exercise Bright Star-23' - Egypt
7. Street Child Cricket World Cup will be organized in which city - Chennai
8. Who is the Spanish President who will not attend the G20 summit in India due to being Kovid-19 positive - Pedro Sanchez
