Current Affairs One Liners: September 8 2023- G20 Summit New Delhi

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Summit New Delhi, Asia Cup, Exercise Bright Star- 23, Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023 etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: September 8 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: September 8 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Summit New Delhi, Asia Cup, Exercise Bright Star- 23, Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023 etc.

1. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in One Day International cricket - Babar Azam

2. When is International Literacy Day celebrated every year - 08 September

3. Which country's men's team won the bronze medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championship 2023 - India

4. Gati Shakti University, Vadodara has signed an MoU with- Airbus India

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 08 September 2023

5. Sabudana of Salem district of which state has recently been given GI tag – Tamil Nadu

6. Which country is hosting 'Exercise Bright Star-23' - Egypt

7. Street Child Cricket World Cup will be organized in which city - Chennai

8. Who is the Spanish President who will not attend the G20 summit in India due to being Kovid-19 positive - Pedro Sanchez

Also read:

What is Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit will be held

What is G20, which India is hosting, know everything in 10 questions and answers

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
View all