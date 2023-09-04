Current Affairs Quiz: 04 September 2023- Investor Global Summit

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Investor Global Summit etc.

1. In which city will the Investor Global Summit be organized?

(a) Patna

(b) Dehradun

(c) Jaipur

(d) Varanasi

2. Who has been elected as the new President of Singapore?

(a) Halima Yakub

(b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

(c) Lee Hsien Loong

(d) None of these

3. Who was the scientist who voiced the countdown of Chandrayaan-3, passed away?

(a) N Valaramathi

(b) V. R. lalitambika

(c) Moumita Dutta

(d) Tessy Thomas

4. Who has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

(a) Uday Kotak

(b) Yashasvi Sinha

(c) Deepak Gupta

(d) Rajiv Kapoor

5. Which team won the title of Durand Cup 2023?

(a) East Bengal

(b) Mohammedan SC

(c) Kerala Blasters

(d) Mohun Bagan Super Giant

6. Former veteran cricketer Heath Streak passed away recently, he was the former cricketer of which country?

(a) Kenya

(b) South Africa

(c) England

(d) Zimbabwe

7. Which team won the Men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup title?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Singapore

(d) Bangladesh

Answer:-

1. (b) Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the logo and website of Investor Global Summit in Dehradun. Investor Global Summit will be held on December 8-9, 2023 in Dehradun. A target has been set to attract investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in various sectors from this conference. Uttarakhand is among the top achievers in the Ease of Doing Business category.

2. (b) Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Bharatvanshi Tharman Shanmugaratnam has registered a historic victory in the recently held presidential election in Singapore. He will be the 9th President of the country. Thurman won the election by defeating two rivals of Chinese origin. He got a total of 70.4% votes in this election. He will replace Halima Yakub. Singapore is an island country in Southeast Asia.

3. (a) N Valaramathi

Scientist N Valarmathi, who voiced the countdown of every launch mission at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota, has passed away in Chennai. He also gave voice to India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on 14 July. This was his last countdown voice. Valarmathi was the director of the remote sensing RISAT-1 project in the year 2012.

4. (c) Deepak Gupta

Deepak Gupta has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Uday Kotak, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, resigned from the post before his term ends at the end of this year. The current Joint Managing Director Deepak Gupta has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO till the appointment of a new CEO.

5. (d) Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the Durand Cup 2023 title by defeating East Bengal 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan had earlier won the Durand Cup title in the year 2000. He made it to the finals in 2004, 2009 and 2019 but could not win the title. Durand Cup 2023 started on 3 August, it was the 132nd edition of the tournament, in which 24 teams participated.

6. (d) Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. Heath Streak played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs in his international career for Zimbabwe. He made his international debut in November, 1993. He took 216 wickets while bowling in 102 innings of Test. His death was informed by his wife Nadine.

7. (a) India

The Indian hockey team has won the title of Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 by showing a great game. India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-0 in the penalty shootout. With this win, India has sealed its place in the FIH Men's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024.

