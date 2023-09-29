Current Affairs One Liners: September 29 2023- World Heart Day

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Heart Day, Second Tiger Reserve of Bihar State, Asia Games 2023, International Finance Corporation etc.

1. Who will start the 'Sankalp Saptah' program for the aspirational blocks in New Delhi - Narendra Modi

2. When is World Heart Day celebrated every year – 29 September

3. Reserve Bank of India has given approval to International Finance Corporation to acquire stake in which bank – Federal Bank

4. Who has become the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis competition in the Asian Games- Manika Batra

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 29 September 2023

5. In which shooting event in Asian Games 2023, the Indian team won the gold medal - 50 meter air rifle

6. In which district will the second tiger reserve of Bihar state be established – Kaimur

7. What is the theme of World Heart Day this year- 'Use Heart, Know Heart'

8. Where is the fourth edition of Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival being organized – New Delhi

Also read:

Who is the highest individual scorer in ICC ODI World Cup history? know

Which are the most innovative economies in the world? know