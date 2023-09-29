Current Affairs One Liners: September 29 2023- World Heart Day

Current Affairs In One Line
1. Who will start the 'Sankalp Saptah' program for the aspirational blocks in New Delhi - Narendra Modi

2. When is World Heart Day celebrated every year – 29 September

3. Reserve Bank of India has given approval to International Finance Corporation to acquire stake in which bank – Federal Bank

4. Who has become the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis competition in the Asian Games- Manika Batra

5. In which shooting event in Asian Games 2023, the Indian team won the gold medal - 50 meter air rifle

6. In which district will the second tiger reserve of Bihar state be established – Kaimur

7. What is the theme of World Heart Day this year- 'Use Heart, Know Heart'

8. Where is the fourth edition of Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival being organized – New Delhi


