Current Affairs Quiz: 29 September 2023- Second Tiger Reserve of Bihar

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Second Tiger Reserve of Bihar etc.

1. Who will launch 'Sankalp Saptah' program for aspirational blocks in New Delhi?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Rajnath Singh

(d) Anurag Thakur

2. Where is the fourth edition of Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Kolkata

(d) Patna

3. In which district will the second tiger reserve of Bihar state be established?

(a) Ara

(b) West Champaran

(c) Kaimur

(d) East Champaran

4. In which shooting event did the Indian team win the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023?

(a) 50 meter air rifle

(b) 10 meter air pistol

(c) 25 meter air pistol

(d) None of these

5. Who has become the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis competition at the Asian Games?

(a) Mouma Das

(b) Neha Agarwal

(c) Aditi Sinha

(d) Manika Batra

6. Reserve Bank of India has given approval to International Finance Corporation to acquire stake in which bank?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Yes Bank

(c) Federal Bank

(d) Union Bank of India

7. When is World Heart Day celebrated every year?

(a) 27 September

(b) 28 September

(c) 29 September

(d) 30 September

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a program called 'Sankalp Saptaah' for the aspirational blocks of the country on September 30 in New Delhi. This program will be inaugurated in Bharat Mandapam, where about three thousand Panchayat and block level public representatives from across the country will participate. 'Sankalp Saptah' is associated with the effective implementation of the Aspirational Block Program (ABP).

2. (a) New Delhi

The fourth edition of the Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is being organized in New Delhi. A total of 34 artists from three countries – Colombia, Ecuador and Chile are participating in this two-day festival. The objective of this event is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Latin America.

3. (c) Kaimur

After the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district, Bihar is going to get a second tiger reserve in Kaimur district (Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary) by the end of the year or early 2024. At present the total number of tigers in the state is 54. National Tiger Reserve Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval for this. Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest wildlife sanctuary of Bihar spread across Kaimur and Rohtas districts. It was established in 1979.

4. (a) 50 meter air rifle

The men's team of Swapnil Kusale, Aishwari Tomar, Akhil Sheoran won the gold medal for India in the 50 meter rifle 3P event. The women's team of Isha, Divya and Palak won the silver medal in the 10 meter air pistol event. Asian Games 2023 India has won 7 gold medals so far. With this, India has come fourth in the medal tally.

5. (d) Manika Batra

India's table tennis star player Manika Batra has become the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis competition at the Asian Games. In the 19th Asian Games being held in China, Manika Batra defeated Thailand's player in the quarter-final match. Now she will play against China's Wang Yidi to make it to the semi-finals and ensure a medal.

6. (c) Federal Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved International Finance Corporation (IFC) to acquire 9.7 percent stake in Federal Bank. Federal Bank Limited is an Indian private sector bank headquartered in Kochi, Kerala.

7. (c) 29 September

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September to raise awareness about heart disease. This year the theme of World Heart Day is 'Use Heart, Know Heart'. In the year 1999, the World Heart Federation (WHF) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) started celebrating World Heart Day.

Also read:

Who is the highest individual scorer in ICC ODI World Cup history? know

Which are the most innovative economies in the world? know