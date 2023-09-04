Current Affairs One Liners: September 04 2023- G20 Sherpa Meeting

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 43rd ASEAN Summit, Durand Cup 2023, G20 Sherpa Meeting, Tharman Shanmugaratnam etc.

1. In which city will the 43rd ASEAN summit be organized from 5 to 7 September – Jakarta

2. In which city will the Investor Global Summit be organized – Dehradun

3. Which team won the Men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup title - India

4. The fourth and final Sherpa meeting of the G20 summit is being held in which city of Haryana – Mewat

5. Recently, former veteran cricketer Heath Streak passed away, he was a former cricketer of which country – Zimbabwe

6. Which team won the title of Durand Cup 2023 – Mohun Bagan Super Giant

7. Who has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank- Deepak Gupta

8. Who was the scientist who gave voice to the countdown of Chandrayaan-3, who passed away - N Valaramathi

9. Who has been elected as the new President of Singapore – Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: 04 September 2023- Investor Global Summit

Valarmathi, Voice Of ISRO Launches, Dies. Chandrayaan Her Last Countdown