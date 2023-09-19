Current Affairs One Liners: September 19 2023- India- Canada relations

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India- Canada relations, Samvidhan Sadan, Hoysala group of sacred temples, International Red Panda Day etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)- Kuldeep Dwivedi

2. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has signed an agreement with which bank for financing projects- Bank of Maharashtra

3. India has recently expelled the diplomat of which country – Canada

4. When is International Red Panda Day celebrated every year – On the third Saturday of September

5. What name has Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested for the old Parliament House – Sanvidhan Sadan

6. 'The sacred temple group of Hoysala has been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site, in which state is it - Karnataka.

7. Who unveiled the e-book titled 'People's G-20' on India's G-20 chairmanship - Apoorva Chandra

8. With whom has Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed an agreement to promote Khadi products- Prasar Bharati

9. When will the second edition of Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenization Seminar be organized - 04-05 October 2023

