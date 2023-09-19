Current Affairs Quiz: 19 September 2023-Samvidhan Sadan

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Samvidhan Sadan etc.

1. What name has Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested for the old Parliament House?

(a) Samvidhan Bhawan

(b) Samvidhan Sadan

(c) Rashtra Gaurav Sadan

(d) Gandhi Bhawan

2. With whom has Khadi and Village Industries Commission entered into an agreement to promote Khadi products?

(a) Prasar Bharati

(b) NITI Aayog

(c) Reliance Foundation

(d) None of these

3. Who unveiled the e-book titled 'People's G-20' on India's G-20 chairmanship?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) S Jaishankar

(c) Anurag Thakur

(d) Apoorva Chandra

4. 'Hoysala group of sacred temples has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, in which state is it located?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Kerala

(c) Karnataka

(d) Bihar

5. When is International Red Panda Day celebrated every year?

(a) 18 September

(b) 19 September

(c) On the second Saturday of September

(d) On the third Saturday of September

6. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has signed an agreement with which bank for financing projects?

(a) Bank of Maharashtra

(b) State Bank of India

(c) Punjab National Bank

(d) Union Bank of India

7. Who has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)?

(a) Kuldeep Dwivedi

(b) Aman Sinha

(c) Vijay Kohli

(d) Angad Mishra

Answer:-

1. (b) Samvidhan Sadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his last speech in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House before going to the new Parliament House. On this occasion, he suggested the name 'Samvidhan Sadan' for the old Parliament House. The Old Parliament House was designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It is noteworthy that India's new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May.

2. (a) Prasar Bharati

Khadi and Village Industries Commission has signed three MoUs to promote Khadi products. These include Prasar Bharti, NBCC (India) Limited and Digital India Corporation. According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi clothes. On this occasion, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar also launched a dashboard and ATR portal.

3. (d) Apoorva Chandra

Apoorva Chandra, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, unveiled an e-book titled 'People's G20' on India's chairmanship of the G-20 in New Delhi. This book is based on India's G-20 presidency. This book has three parts, the first part is related to the G-20 summit held during 9-10 September 2023 in New Delhi. It is noteworthy that the next G-20 summit will be held in 2024 under the chairmanship of Brazil.

4. (c) Karnataka

Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathpura, 'Hoysala group of sacred temples' located in Karnataka, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Recently, Shantiniketan of West Bengal was included in this list. With this the number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has increased to 42. The Hoysala temples were built in the 12th-13th century, which was the capital of the Hoysala dynasty, considered patron of arts and literature.

5. (d) On the third Saturday of September

Every year on the third Saturday of September, International Red Panda Day is celebrated across the world. This day is celebrated with the aim of making people aware about the conservation and protection of the Red Panda. This year it was celebrated on 16 September (third Saturday of September). We will have to make united efforts to protect the Red Panda species which is once again on the verge of extinction. Celebrating this day was started in the year 2010.

6. (a) Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Maharashtra. It aims to promote co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of renewable energy projects across the country. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

7. (a) Kuldeep Dwivedi

Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi has been appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation. The appointment of Kuldeep Dwivedi has been mentioned in an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is currently working as DIG in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). According to the order of the Personnel Ministry, approval has been given to remove Kuldeep from the post of DIG of ITBP and transfer him to the post of DIG in CBI.

