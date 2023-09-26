Current Affairs Quiz: 26 September 2023-Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum etc.

1. For how many years has the Central Government extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao?

(a) 01 year

(b) 02 years

(c) 03 years

(d) 04 years

2. Who will lead a delegation of Parliament to the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum?

(a) Shashi Tharoor

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Harivansh Narayan Singh

(d) Om Birla

3. In which city will the IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023 be organized?

(a) Panaji

(b) Kochi

(c) Chennai

(d) Hyderabad

4. Who will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award?

(a) Rekha

(b) Jaya Bachchan

(c) Waheeda Rehman

(d) Dharmendra

5. In which sport did India win its third gold in the Asian Games 2023?

(a) Swimming

(b) Shooting

(c) Wrestling

(d) Equestrian Sports

6. Which team has made the record of hitting 3000 sixes in ODI cricket history?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Australia

(d) England

7. Who inaugurated the 'India Energy Summit 2023'?

(a) Anurag Thakur

(b) Smriti Irani

(c) RK Singh

(d) Jyotiraditya Scindia

Answer:-

1. (a) 01 year

The central government has extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao by one year. Rajeshwar Rao's next term will start from October 9 this year. Before this he was the Executive Director of RBI. Rao has been associated with RBI since 1984. Rao has completed his graduation in Economics and post graduation in Business Administration from Cochin University.

2. (c) Harivansh Narayan Singh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will lead a delegation of Parliament to the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Johannesburg from 27-29 September. Its main focus is to use parliamentary diplomacy to enhance BRICS and African partnerships. The first BRICS Parliamentary Forum was held under the chairmanship of Russia in Moscow on 8 June 2015.

3. (b) Kochi

The Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) said that the 'IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023' will be organized at the United Sports Center in Kakkanad in Kochi. This tournament will be held between 26 September and 2 October. Teams from Costa Rica, Chile, Poland, Romania, Greece, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea and India will participate in it.

4. (c) Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be honored with the country's top honor in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was presented to veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh. The Government of India had announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'.

5. (d) Equestrian sports

India has won its third gold medal in Equestrian dressage in Asia Cup 2023. The Indian mixed horse riding team achieved this feat by securing first place in the first event. The Indian horse riding team has won the gold medal in this event after 41 years. This was India's 13th medal in Asia Cup 2023.

6. (a) India

India has become the first team in ODI cricket history to hit 3000 sixes. West Indies is at second place in this list with 2953 sixes while Pakistan is at third place with 2566 sixes. The Indian team achieved this milestone in the second ODI against Australia. Team India hit 18 sixes in this match. Surya Kumar Yadav hit maximum 6 sixes.

7. (c) RK Singh

New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh inaugurated the 'India Energy Summit 2023' in New Delhi. The objective of this two-day summit is to create a capable green hydrogen eco system in the country.

