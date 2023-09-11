Current Affairs One Liners: September 11 2023- JCB Literary Award 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Summit New Delhi, JCB Literary Award 2023, US Open 2023, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2022 etc.

1. Who won the US Open 2023 women's singles title- Coco Gauff

2. How many scientists have been selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2022 - 12

3. Which union has been included as a permanent member during the New Delhi G20 summit – African Union

4. Which team won the title of SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 – India

5. Where was the meeting of heads of Asian coast guard agencies held – Istanbul

6. To which country has India handed over the presidency of G20 during the New Delhi G20 Summit? - Brazil

7. Novak Djokovic, who won the men's singles title of US Open 2023, is a player from which country - Serbia

8. How many writers are included in the long list of JCB Literary Award 2023 - 10

