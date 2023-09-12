Current Affairs One Liners: September 12 2023- 'One Week One Lab' Program

Current Affairs One Liners
1. Where is the world's highest fighter airfield being developed - Ladakh

2. Who has become the third spinner of England to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket – Moeen Ali

3. Which player won the men's singles title in Indonesia Masters 2023- Kiran George

4. NABARD has signed an agreement with whom to promote data-driven innovation- UNDP India

5. Who launched the 'One Week One Lab' program in New Delhi- Dr. Jitendra Singh

6. Which player has completed the fastest 13000 runs in One Day International Cricket - Virat Kohli

7. With whom has NTPC Green Energy Limited signed an agreement for the Green Hydrogen Project – Nayara Energy

8. Who has become the sixth batsman of India and 15th in the world to score 10,000 runs in One Day International cricket - Rohit Sharma

