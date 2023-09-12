Current Affairs One Liners: September 12 2023- 'One Week One Lab' Program

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'One Week One Lab' Program, Rohit Sharma, World's Highest Fighter Airfield, Indonesia Masters 2023 etc.

1. Where is the world's highest fighter airfield being developed - Ladakh

2. Who has become the third spinner of England to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket – Moeen Ali

3. Which player won the men's singles title in Indonesia Masters 2023- Kiran George

4. NABARD has signed an agreement with whom to promote data-driven innovation- UNDP India

5. Who launched the 'One Week One Lab' program in New Delhi- Dr. Jitendra Singh

6. Which player has completed the fastest 13000 runs in One Day International Cricket - Virat Kohli

7. With whom has NTPC Green Energy Limited signed an agreement for the Green Hydrogen Project – Nayara Energy

8. Who has become the sixth batsman of India and 15th in the world to score 10,000 runs in One Day International cricket - Rohit Sharma

