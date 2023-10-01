Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 25 September to 01 October 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Global Innovation Index 2023, Asian Games 2023, MS Swaminathan, India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus and others.

1. In which district will the second tiger reserve of Bihar state be established?

(a) Ara

(b) West Champaran

(c) Kaimur

(d) East Champaran

2. Recently MS Swaminathan has passed away, he was a famous person in which field?

(a) Space

(b) Medical

(c) Journalism

(d) Agriculture

3. 'GST Sahay' invoice financing loans platform will be launched by?

(a) SEBI

(b) SIDBI

(c) NITI Aayog

(d) State Bank of India

4. What is India's rank in Global Innovation Index 2023?

(a) 40th

(b) 51st

(c) 81st

(d) 82nd

5. Which film has been named as India's official entry for Oscars 2024?

(a) Gadar-2

(b) Jawan

(c) 2018: Everyone is a Hero

(d) The Kashmir Files

6. Which player made the record of fastest half-century in T20I cricket?

(a) Surya Kumar Yadav

(b) Ishan Kishan

(c) Deependra Singh Airee

(d) Harry Brook

7. Who will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award?

(a) line

(b) Jaya Bachchan

(c) Waheeda Rehman

(d) Dharmendra

8. Which team has made the record of hitting 3000 sixes in the history of ODI cricket?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Australia

(d) England

9. India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched in which state/UT?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Delhi

(c) Jammu and Kashmir

(d) Assam

10. In which sport did India win the first gold medal in the Asian Games 2022?

(a) Swimming

(b) Cricket

(c) Shooting

(d) Table tennis

Answer:-

1. (c) Kaimur

After the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district, Bihar is going to get a second tiger reserve in Kaimur district (Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary) by the end of the year or early 2024. At present the total number of tigers in the state is 54. National Tiger Reserve Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval for this. Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest wildlife sanctuary of Bihar spread across Kaimur and Rohtas districts. It was established in 1979.

2. (d) Agriculture

Famous agricultural scientist and father of 'Green Revolution' in India, MS Swaminathan passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai. Swaminathan played an important role in developing high yielding varieties of paddy. MS Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925 in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Swaminathan was awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He was also awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971.

3. (b) SIDBI

With an aim to enhance the economic and financial sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is going to launch an app-based 'invoice financing' loans platform 'GST Sahay'. Used to be. This was announced by SIDBI Chief General Manager Rahul Priyadarshi during a customer outreach program.

4. (a) 40th

India remains at 40th position out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2023 ranking published by the World Intellectual Property Organization. India has moved from 81st position in 2015 to 40th position in 2023 in the Global Innovation Index.

5. (c) 2018: Everyone is a Hero

The Film Federation of India has nominated the Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero", based on the Kerala floods, as India's official entry for the Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2024. '2018' is the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and the fastest. Now this film will lead India in the Academy Awards.

6. (c) Deependra Singh Airee

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee has broken Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record of the fastest half-century in T20 cricket, made in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. Deependra remained unbeaten after scoring 52 runs on 10 balls. Deependra made this record in the match played against Nepal and Mongolia in the Asian Games. Nepali batsman Kushal Malla broke the record of fastest century in T20I by scoring unbeaten 137 runs in 34 balls.

7. (c) Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be honored with the country's top honor in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was presented to veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh. The Government of India had announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'.

8. (a) India

India has become the first team in ODI cricket history to hit 3000 sixes. West Indies is at second place in this list with 2953 sixes while Pakistan is at third place with 2566 sixes. The Indian team achieved this milestone in the second ODI against Australia. Team India hit 18 sixes in this match. Surya Kumar Yadav hit maximum 6 sixes.

9. (b) Delhi

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the first of its kind hydrogen fuel cell bus from India Gate in New Delhi. On this occasion, he said that the government is working in mission mode to bring new generation of green fuel. Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that 13 more buses will be launched in the Delhi-NCR region by the end of the year.

10. (c) Shooting

India has won its first gold medal in the Asian Games 2023. Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudraksh Patil topped the 10m air rifle men's team event. This Indian trio won the gold medal in 10 meter air rifle with a world record score of 1893.7. The 19th edition of the Asian Games is being organized in Hangzhou, China from 23 September. 655 athletes from India are participating in this event.

