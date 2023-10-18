IBPS PO Prelims 2023 Result Announced: Check Expected Score Card and PO Mains Exam Date

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 has been announced on the official website. Candidates can check the link to check the result, mains exam date and other details.

IBPS PO Result 2023 has been declared on October 18. Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam held in online mode can download their scorecard from the official website ibps.in. The examination authority, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the scorecard. According to past year result trends, the IBPS PO scorecard is available to download within five days from the date of result announcement.

The IBPS PO Prelims Result has been announced to select approximately 30,000 candidates for the mains exam. According to the IBPS PO Notification 2023, “ Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination”. It is expected that nearly 35000 candidates will be selected to appear in the mains exam.

IBPS PO 2023: What is the Mains Exam Date

IBPS PO 2023 mains exam is scheduled to be held on November 5. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear in the mains exam which will be conducted online mode at various designated testing centres across India. The admit card for the same will be issued to candidates in October last week.

IBPS PO 2023 Mains Exam Date November 5, 2023

IBPS PO Prelims 2023: When can I download the scorecard

Though, the IBPS PO Result 2023 has been released candidates have to wait for two or three days to download their scorecard to know their section marks. The IBPS PO prelims scorecard will be available to download within five days. It is expected that the scorecard to be released before November 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download score card by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Steps to download IBPS Prelims 2023 Scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click the 'IBPS PO scorecard' link to download

Step 3: Submit login credentials like Registration number, Password, and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code

Step 5: IBPS PO Score Card 2023 will be available to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO exam is a competitive exam conducted annually to select eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer in various public sector banks in India. The IBPS PO 2023 (CRP-XIII PO/MT) exam is conducted to fill up the 3049 PO vacancies available in 11 participating banks like Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and others.