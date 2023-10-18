IBPS PO Result 2023 Declared at ibps.in: Download Prelims Result Here

IBPS PO Result 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct Link to download IBPS CRP PO MT XIII Result, Steps to Download, Mains Exam Details and Other Details Here.

IBPS PO Result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) released the result of the online exam conducted for the post of Probationary Officer (PO), against advertisement number CRP-PO/MTs-XIII. Candidates can download the results of the exam from the official website i.e. ibps.in Those who have cleared the exam are required to appear for the mains exam.

IBPS PO Result Link 2023

The candidates can download their results using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

IBPS PO Result Download Check Here

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2023

Those who have qualified for the IBPS PO prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 05 November 2023.The candidates should start preparing for the main exam as soon as possible. The mains exam is a more difficult exam than the prelims exam, so you need to be well-prepared.

Those who qualify in the mains will be called for an interview. The interview is the final stage of the selection process.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2023

The scorecard will be released in the last week of October on the official website of the bank. The candidates who appeared in the prelims exam 23 and 30 September 2023 can check their section-wise marks through score card.

IBPS PO Exam Details

The selection of the candidates will be done through Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview and provisional allotment/ Other details related to the exam are given below in the table:

IBPS PO Pre Result 2023 Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS PO 2023 Recruitment CRP-PO/MTs-XIII Vacancies 3049 Status Released IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 23rd and 30th September 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 18th October 2023 IBPS PO Score Card 2023 4th week of October 2023 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2023 05th November 2023 Selection Process Stage 1- Prelims

Stage 2- Mains

Stage 3- Interview/Personal Discussion Official website www.ibps.in

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result using the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XIII’

Step 3: Now, login into your account using their details

Step 4: Take the print out of the result