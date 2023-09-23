IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO  prelims exam on September 23, 2023. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked, and expected cut-off.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 23rd September
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 23rd September

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the PO prelims exam on September 23, and 30, 2023 in four shifts: Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am),  Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and  Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The first shift of September 23, 2023, and the level was found to be moderate 

Here we have compiled the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS PO Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through IBPS PO Prelims expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis of September 23, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Recruiting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer (PO)

Vacancies

3049

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date

September 23 and 30, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains and Interview

Job Location

Anywhere in India

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The IBPS PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on September 23 and 30. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts.  As per the pattern, candidates need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the IBPS PO prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next phase of the examination accordingly. The shift timing of the IBPS PO prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shift 3

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Shift 4

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

 Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate

Reasoning Ability

 Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims for Shift 1 was (to be updated soon), Shift 2 was (to be updated soon), Shift 3 was (to be updated soon), and Shift 4 was (to be updated soon). The number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

17-19

18-20

 19-21 20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

18-20

17-19

 19-21 18-20

Reasoning Ability

25-28

26-29

 25-28 24-27

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Topic-wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Reading Comprehension 8

9

 10 6
Word Swapping 3  2 5 1
Error Detection 5  3 5 5
Phrase Replacement 3  4 - 2
Word Usage 3  2 1 1
Para Jumble 5  6 - 6
Fillers 3 4 2 2
Cloze Test - - 7 7

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Data Interpretation 12

12

 14 14
Arithmetic 13 10 10 10
Number Series and Approximation 5 10 6 6
Quadratic Equation 5 3 5 5

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4
Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 22

22

 23 20
Word/Pair Formation 2 2 2 2
Distance and Direction/Coding-Decoding 3 3 5 5
Number Based 1 1 2 1
Inequality/Blood Relation 4 3 3 3
Syllogism 3 4 - 4

 

IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates can check the IBPS PO Prelims expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the IBPS PO Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

-

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

Also Read,

IBPS PO Exam Day Guidelines
IBPS PO Memory Base Questions
IBPS PO Syllabus
IBPS PO Salary
IBPS PO Current Affairs

FAQ

What is IBPS PO Prelims Exam Review 2023?

The IBPS PO Prelims exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates appearing in the prelims exam.

