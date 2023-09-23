IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the PO prelims exam on September 23, and 30, 2023 in four shifts: Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am), Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The first shift of September 23, 2023, and the level was found to be moderate
Here we have compiled the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS PO Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.
Furthermore, candidates should go through IBPS PO Prelims expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis.
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023
Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis of September 23, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer (PO)
|
Vacancies
|
3049
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|
September 23 and 30, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Interview
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing
The IBPS PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on September 23 and 30. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, candidates need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the IBPS PO prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next phase of the examination accordingly. The shift timing of the IBPS PO prelims exam is shared below.
|
Shifts
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
09:00 am – 10:00 am
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
|
Shift 3
|
02:00 pm – 03:00 pm
|
Shift 4
|
04:30 pm – 05:30 pm
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims for Shift 1 was (to be updated soon), Shift 2 was (to be updated soon), Shift 3 was (to be updated soon), and Shift 4 was (to be updated soon). The number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
17-19
|
18-20
|19-21
|20-22
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
18-20
|
17-19
|19-21
|18-20
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25-28
|
26-29
|25-28
|24-27
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Topic-wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Reading Comprehension
|8
|
9
|10
|6
|Word Swapping
|3
|2
|5
|1
|Error Detection
|5
|3
|5
|5
|Phrase Replacement
|3
|4
|-
|2
|Word Usage
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Para Jumble
|5
|6
|-
|6
|Fillers
|3
|4
|2
|2
|Cloze Test
|-
|-
|7
|7
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Data Interpretation
|12
|
12
|14
|14
|Arithmetic
|13
|10
|10
|10
|Number Series and Approximation
|5
|10
|6
|6
|Quadratic Equation
|5
|3
|5
|5
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
|22
|
22
|23
|20
|Word/Pair Formation
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Distance and Direction/Coding-Decoding
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Number Based
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Inequality/Blood Relation
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Syllogism
|3
|4
|-
|4
IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2023
Candidates can check the IBPS PO Prelims expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the IBPS PO Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
