IBPS PO 2023 Memory Based, 23 September: Section-wise PDF

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023: The IBPS PO preliminary examinations for 2023 are being conducted by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection. Candidates can check the level of difficulty and the types of questions asked before attempting the paper in the upcoming shifts or preparing to apply for the next year's cycle

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023: The IBPS PO 2023 preliminary examination will be conducted by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection on September 23 and 30. The examination will be conducted in 4 shifts each day. Candidates should therefore check the IBPS PO prelims memory based questions 2023 to prepare their strategy in the upcoming phase. Candidates can evaluate the exam difficulty levels by using the IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Questions 2023 as practice material. Use the IBPS PO prelims memory based Questions 2023 to your advantage and prepare thoroughly. Check the IBPS PO Prelims Memory's topic weightings and examination difficulty level.

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO memory based questions of September 23, 2023. This gives insight into the types of questions asked and the difficulty level of questions. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Exam 2023

IBPS PO Overview Conducting Body IBPS Exam Name IBPS PO Exam Category Bank exam Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date September 23 and 30, 2023

Questions Asked in IBPS PO Questions 2023

Here we have provided the IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Questions. As per the student’s reviews, the level of the examination was (to be updated soon). Practicing the IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Questions will boost your confidence in attempting the examination. Candidates yet to attend the examination can practice the IBPS PO memory based question subject wise provided below.

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023: Reasoning

Below we have listed the questions that were asked in the reasoning section of the IBPS PO examination

Study the following information carefully and answer the given questions.

Eight persons - A/L, B/M, C/N, D/O, E/P, F/Q, G/R and H/S are sitting around a square table in such a way that four of them are sitting at the corners and facing away from the centre, while four of them are sitting in the middle of the sides and facing the centre. C is an immediate neighbour of D, who sits at the corner of the table. G sits third to the left of C. B sits to the immediate left of G. A sits three places away from B. The number of persons sitting between A and C is one more than the number of persons sitting between D and H, when counted from the right of both A and H. F sits second to the right of A.

How many persons sit between G and E, when counted to the left of G?

a) One

b) Two

c) Three

d) Four

e) None

Answer: d

2. Who among the following persons sits second to the right of the one who sits to the immediate left of A?

a) F

b) D

c) The one who sits to the immediate left of G

d) C

e) The one who sits opposite to D

Answer: c

3. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way based on the given arrangement and thus form a group. Which one of the following does not belong to the group?

a) A

b) C

c) H

d) D

e) G

Answer: b

4. If the positions of E and D are interchanged in the same way the positions of F and B are interchanged, then who among the following person sits second to the left of B?

a) E

b) G

c) H

d) F

e) D

Answer: e

5. If all the persons are sitting in alphabetical order from A in a clockwise direction, then how many persons are unchanged in their position (excluding A)?

a) Two

b) Four

c) Three

d) One

e) None

Answer: d

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023: Numerical Ability

Below we have listed down the questions that were asked in the numerical ability section of the IBPS PO examination

1) 100, ?, 161, 210, 274, 355

a) 125

b) 123

c) 119

d) 128

e) 131

Answer: A

2) 40, 204, 1024, ?, 25624

a) 4898

b) 5392

c) 4874

d) 5124

e) 5234

Answer: d

3) 600, 60, 12, 3.6, 1.2, ?

a) 1.20

b) 1.44

c) 0.6

d) 1

e) 0.8

Answer: b

4) If the total number of males working in City E is 10% more than that of City D and the ratio of the number of males working in public to private sector in City E is 8:3, then find the number of males working in private sector in City E, if the number of males working in city D is 200

a) 60

b) 80

c) 75

d) None of the above

e) Cannot be Determined

Answer: a

IBPS PO Memory Based Questions 2023: English

Below we have listed down the questions that were asked in the English section of the IBPS PO examination

In the following questions, a sentence is given and divided into four parts. Out of which, only one part contains an error. You are required to find the part that is erroneous and mark the same as your answer.

1. The police said that people (A)/ passing by rushed to the (B)/ spot and retrieved the (C)/ bodies from a mangled car (D)/.

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) D

e) No error

Answer: d

2. These will also meet your tax deduction (A)/ needs and help you focus (B)/ the rest at your (C)/ savings in higher yielding investments (D)/.

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) D

e) No error

Answer: c

3. It was used as an effective (A)/ marketing tool by the insurance (B)/ field personal and (C)/ welcomed by the customers, of course (D)/.

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) D

e) No error.

Answer: c

What are the advantages of Practicing IBPS PO memory questions?

You can determine the exam's weight and level of difficulty by practicing the IBPS PO memory based questions. Here are some other benefits:

It will be beneficial to practice the new type of questions that were asked on the examination.

You can develop the confidence required to do well in the actual exam. It will be helpful to master time management and question selection.

You might come up with a smart approach to avoiding the time-consuming difficult questions. Your overall exam attempts will increase as a result it will increase your accuracy

You will be able to analyse your strengths and weaknesses.

So, candidates practicing with this IBPS PO prelims memory based questions surely will help in increasing their skills before the exam. This will improve attempts in the real exam. For each section, you can improvise your performance to a higher level.

