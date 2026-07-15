IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year Opening & Closing Ranks
The IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026 will be released after seat allotment. Candidates can check previous year opening and closing ranks for various B.Tech programmes, such as CSE, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering, to understand admission trends across General, EW, SC, and ST categories.
IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT), Sarang Cutoff 2026, will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) at ojee.nic.in right after the release of the conclusion of the seat allotment rounds. Candidates interested in getting admission to IGIT Sarang must check the previous year's opening and closing ranks for courses offered by the institute.
IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026
The IGIT Sarang Cutoff 2026 is yet to be released. The cutoff for engineering streams shifts dynamically every year due to several factors such as number of students attempted the exam, number of students selecting the particular course, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, number of seats, etc. As per the historical data, the top students go for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programme.
IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: General Category
In the table below, we have provided the general category data of opening and closing ranks of 2025. The top courses are CSE, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electrical Engineering, etc. Check the table below for detailed OR-CR
|
PROGRAMME
|
CATEGORY
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC) - TFW
|
General
|
141295
|
156252
|
HS
|
TF
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)
|
General
|
100597
|
219070
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC) - TFW
|
General
|
189164
|
235615
|
HS
|
TF
|
Electrical Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
240397
|
298931
|
HS
|
TF
|
Mechanical Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
242240
|
377896
|
HS
|
TF
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)
|
General
|
160931
|
386642
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
General
|
237506
|
450490
|
HS
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
316581
|
468070
|
HS
|
TF
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
231903
|
560787
|
HS
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
478801
|
584062
|
HS
|
TF
|
Chemical Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
307399
|
586013
|
HS
|
TF
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
363478
|
758985
|
HS
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
General
|
375895
|
806692
|
HS
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering
|
General
|
388842
|
882672
|
HS
|
NO
|
Production Engineering - TFW
|
General
|
625264
|
886340
|
HS
|
TF
|
Production Engineering
|
General
|
619312
|
1336034
|
HS
|
NO
IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: EW Category
In the EW category, the institutes were opened at the rank of 172386 for computer science engineering and closed at 1506517 with production engineering. Check the table below for EW category OR-CR
|
PROGRAMME
|
CATEGORY
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)
|
EW
|
172386
|
191275
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)
|
EW
|
274655
|
474309
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EW
|
297099
|
514388
|
HS
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
EW
|
368936
|
665873
|
HS
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
EW
|
748719
|
996167
|
HS
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering
|
EW
|
552002
|
1355055
|
HS
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering
|
EW
|
920217
|
1412319
|
HS
|
NO
|
Production Engineering
|
EW
|
1506230
|
1506517
|
HS
|
NO
IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: SC Category
|
PROGRAMME
|
CATEGORY
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)
|
SC
|
343911
|
380269
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
SC
|
397787
|
496551
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)
|
SC
|
419446
|
549908
|
HS
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
SC
|
498641
|
567943
|
HS
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering
|
SC
|
429570
|
815408
|
HS
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
SC
|
654146
|
937490
|
HS
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering
|
SC
|
795213
|
970241
|
HS
|
NO
|
Production Engineering
|
SC
|
894133
|
1399307
|
HS
|
NO
IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: ST Category
|
PROGRAMME
|
CATEGORY
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)
|
ST
|
439327
|
946589
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)
|
ST
|
1092307
|
1092307
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
ST
|
748576
|
1245759
|
HS
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering
|
ST
|
976291
|
1286133
|
HS
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
ST
|
1133097
|
1382372
|
HS
|
NO
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.