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IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year Opening & Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 13:13 IST

The IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026 will be released after seat allotment. Candidates can check previous year opening and closing ranks for various B.Tech programmes, such as CSE, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering, to understand admission trends across General, EW, SC, and ST categories.

IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year Opening & Closing Ranks
IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year Opening & Closing Ranks

IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT), Sarang Cutoff 2026, will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) at ojee.nic.in right after the release of the conclusion of the seat allotment rounds. Candidates interested in getting admission to IGIT Sarang must check the previous year's opening and closing ranks for courses offered by the institute.

IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026

The IGIT Sarang Cutoff 2026 is yet to be released. The cutoff for engineering streams shifts dynamically every year due to several factors such as number of students attempted the exam, number of students selecting the particular course, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, number of seats, etc. As per the historical data, the top students go for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programme.

IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: General Category

In the table below, we have provided the general category data of opening and closing ranks of 2025. The top courses are CSE, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electrical Engineering, etc. Check the table below for detailed OR-CR

PROGRAMME

CATEGORY

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC) - TFW

General

141295

156252

HS

TF

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)

General

100597

219070

HS

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC) - TFW

General

189164

235615

HS

TF

Electrical Engineering - TFW

General

240397

298931

HS

TF

Mechanical Engineering - TFW

General

242240

377896

HS

TF

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)

General

160931

386642

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering

General

237506

450490

HS

NO

Civil Engineering - TFW

General

316581

468070

HS

TF

Mechanical Engineering

General

231903

560787

HS

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW

General

478801

584062

HS

TF

Chemical Engineering - TFW

General

307399

586013

HS

TF

Civil Engineering

General

363478

758985

HS

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

General

375895

806692

HS

NO

Chemical Engineering

General

388842

882672

HS

NO

Production Engineering - TFW

General

625264

886340

HS

TF

Production Engineering

General

619312

1336034

HS

NO

IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: EW Category

In the EW category, the institutes were opened at the rank of 172386 for computer science engineering and closed at 1506517 with production engineering. Check the table below for EW category OR-CR

PROGRAMME

CATEGORY

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)

EW

172386

191275

HS

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)

EW

274655

474309

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering

EW

297099

514388

HS

NO

Mechanical Engineering

EW

368936

665873

HS

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

EW

748719

996167

HS

NO

Civil Engineering

EW

552002

1355055

HS

NO

Chemical Engineering

EW

920217

1412319

HS

NO

Production Engineering

EW

1506230

1506517

HS

NO

IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: SC Category

PROGRAMME

CATEGORY

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)

SC

343911

380269

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering

SC

397787

496551

HS

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)

SC

419446

549908

HS

NO

Mechanical Engineering

SC

498641

567943

HS

NO

Civil Engineering

SC

429570

815408

HS

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

SC

654146

937490

HS

NO

Chemical Engineering

SC

795213

970241

HS

NO

Production Engineering

SC

894133

1399307

HS

NO

IGIT Sarang OJEE Previous Year Cutoff: ST Category

PROGRAMME

CATEGORY

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)

ST

439327

946589

HS

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (SSC)

ST

1092307

1092307

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering

ST

748576

1245759

HS

NO

Civil Engineering

ST

976291

1286133

HS

NO

Mechanical Engineering

ST

1133097

1382372

HS

NO

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 13:13 IST

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