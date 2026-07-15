IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Previous Year Opening & Closing Ranks

IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT), Sarang Cutoff 2026, will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) at ojee.nic.in right after the release of the conclusion of the seat allotment rounds. Candidates interested in getting admission to IGIT Sarang must check the previous year's opening and closing ranks for courses offered by the institute.

IGIT Sarang OJEE Cutoff 2026

The IGIT Sarang Cutoff 2026 is yet to be released. The cutoff for engineering streams shifts dynamically every year due to several factors such as number of students attempted the exam, number of students selecting the particular course, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, number of seats, etc. As per the historical data, the top students go for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programme.